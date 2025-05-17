"How tf do you forget playing TLOU?": Viewers react to IShowSpeed forgetting he played The Last of Us after starting YouTube marathon

A clip of Darren "IShowSpeed" realizing that he had already played The Last of Us Part 1 on stream after starting a marathon on YouTube for the game has gone viral on social media. For context, on May 16, 2025, the YouTuber announced and started a marathon broadcast on the platform to play the popular game. However, Speed came to realize while playing that he had already completed the first game in the series a couple of years ago.
Readers should note that while the streamer did play the first game, the marathon is all about finishing both The Last of Us Part I and Part II in one sitting.
Regardless, fans of IShowSpeed had much to say about the incident, with many calling him out for forgetting he had played a game as famous as The Last of Us Part 1. Here are some general reactions.
"Braids too damn tight to his head it’s giving him CTE how tf do you forget playing TLOU?" asked one fan on X.
"How tf did he forget he played "Last of Us" one of the best games," said a viewer.
"2 years ain’t even that long ago how he already forget," said another X user.
Some even suggested he should play other games like Elden Ring:
"bro needs to get back on Elden Ring that’s what he needa do," wrote one fan.
Some trolled IShowSpeed, claiming he was becoming an "unc".
"Safe to say Speed is officially in his unc era," chimed in a viewer.
IShowSpeed reacts after realizing he had already played The Last of Us on stream while doing a marathon
After IShowSpeed booted up the game at the very start of the marathon, his viewers kept telling him that he had played the game before. The streamer finally read a message from his chat and looked it up:
"You played this two years ago brother. People keep... Bro, let me look this up. Speed last of us."
Speed came across a YouTube video from July 2022 where he played The Last of Us Remastered, and was stunned. After a few moments, he said:
"Bruh! So I played this game before? I finished this game already!"
Someone pointed out that technically, both games are different, as The Last of Us Part I is essentially a different title than The Last of Us Remastered. Readers should note that both cover the same story, with the latter version coming out later with better graphics and certain changes.
Timestamp 00:22:00
IShowSpeed did not let the situation stop his stream, and has continued his marathon to finish both parts of the game in a single sitting.