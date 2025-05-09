"Glow up is generational": Fans react as IShowSpeed shows off his new look

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has gone viral on social media yet again, this time after revealing his new look. During a livestream on May 8, 2025, the content creator invited a hairdresser to give him a makeover. After spending about two hours getting his locks worked on and braided, the Ohio native revealed the final result at the three-hour-22-minute mark, saying:

"Are y'all ready?! These is IShowspeed with braids! I don't think y'all ready. Y'all ready? IShowSpeed with braids, baby! (The streamer shows his new hairstyle) Chat, I think I low-key look good! Hold on, y'all! Hold on! Hold on, chat. Hold on! Why do I low-key look good, though? Hold on!"

X user @FearedBuck shared a 28-second video of the content creator showing off his new hairstyle. The social media post has garnered over 2.1 million views, with hundreds of netizens sharing their thoughts.

While one netizen compared IShowSpeed's appearance to American rapper and actor Bow Wow, another community member claimed the streamer had undergone a "generational glow-up."

"IShowSpeed looks like Lil Bow Wow 🤣" X user @AgingDeath wrote.

"the glow up is generational. can’t wait til i get my braids too soon," @____selah commented.

"This is the best speed look," @destroynectar posted.

"This actually heat tho," @suayrez opined.

"He really about to be wilding out now yall know how it is after a fresh cut 😂😂😂" X user @Urchin1411 remarked.

"It actually looks not that bad" - Kai Cenat reacts to IShowSpeed's new hairstyle

After showing off his new hairstyle, IShowSpeed decided to contact Twitch sensation Kai Cenat via FaceTime to ask for his feedback. Before revealing his new look to the two-time Streamer of the Year winner, he said:

"Yo, bro, I've got to show you something, bro. Like, this is something different that I've never done before in my life, bro. Like, real s**t. Like, my hair, I'm like a whole different person, bro. You ready to see this s**t, bro? You might get h*rny-type s**t. You ready?"

Timestamp - 03:26:55

Cenat was taken aback by the 20-year-old's braided hair and described it as "looking not that bad":

"N***a! Let me see the back. You still went all the way down at the back? I'm not going to lie, Speed, go like this. Cornrows was the move, it actually looks not that bad. Like, it's not that bad."

In other news, IShowSpeed recently stated that he was "in" GTA 6 after noticing a car workshop called "Watkins Auto Parts" in the game's second trailer, adding that his great-grandfather founded a company with the same name.

