"I'm in the game!": IShowSpeed shocked after noticing one detail in GTA 6 Trailer 2

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was left shocked after noticing one detail in GTA 6's recently released trailer. For those out of the loop, Rockstar Games took the internet by storm on May 6, 2025, when they shadow-dropped the second trailer for their highly anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Ad

During a livestream on the same day, IShowSpeed and his brother, Jamal, reacted to the trailer. At one point, the two noticed the main characters, Jason and Lucia, driving past a car workshop called "Watkins Auto Parts."

The Ohio natives were taken aback after discovering this, with IShowSpeed claiming that he's "in the game." He exclaimed:

"I'm in the game! I'm in the game! (Jamal responds, 'Oh, my god! I just realized that. Wow! Wait, wait, I'm in the game, too!') Yo, I'm in the game! Yo! I'm in the game! Wait, hold on, what the f**k! Yo, we both in the game! Wait, chat. Chat, chat..."

Ad

Trending

Explaining why he believed Rockstar Games featured him and his family in GTA 6, IShowSpeed said:

"They got my name in the game! We're in the game, bro! Jamal Watkins... and Darren Watkins. They got my name in the game, bro! Oh, s**t! We actually in the game, bro! We in GTA 6! Yes! Oh, my god! That's crazy. That is crazy, dog! That is crazy! Look at the site - Watkins Auto Parts."

Ad

Ad

IShowSpeed claims his great-grandfather supposedly founded the company that was featured in GTA 6's second trailer

In the same broadcast, IShowSpeed claimed that his great-grandfather founded the auto parts company that was featured in the recently released trailer for GTA 6. He said:

"Watkins Auto Parts, oh s**t! Oh, god, you know what's crazy? Our great-grandpa was the one who founded that company. Remember that? Yeah, bro! That's crazy, because chat, our family, like chat, our family, our great... yo, my dad! Let's call my dad. My dad's in the game, too!"

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 00:24:20

A few moments later, the YouTube streamer contacted his father, who claimed that Watkins Auto Parts was their "old company."

Sharing the origin story of the family business, IShowSpeed's father said:

"That's the old company. (IShowSpeed responds, 'Yeah, I know. You know what's crazy? Because our great-grandpa and your grandpa was the one that founded the company, Watkins Auto Parts.') Yeah. Well, like, in 1950, when he got out of the Korean War, he decided to do something, and he invested money into an auto shop. Auto parts store. Yeah."

Ad

In other news, Adin Ross claims to have a role in GTA 6. However, he was unable to provide details due to a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More