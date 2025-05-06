Adin Ross says he can't speak about his alleged role in GTA 6 due to NDAs

Kick streamer Adin Ross is contractually obligated not to reveal any information about Rockstar Games' highly anticipated 2026 release, GTA 6. Buzz around the game continued to develop after its second trailer was released on May 6, gaining nearly 16 million views in 3 hours. On the same day, Ross claimed that he had a role to play in the game, but could not reveal details due to a legal contract.

The streamer shared this news while conversing with internet celebrity Charleston White, who has appeared alongside Adin Ross on multiple streams. During the conversation, the two discussed GTA 6:

"Wait unc, what's your thoughts on GTA 6?"

White responded, claiming that he should be part of the game, which is set in a classic Grand Theft Auto location, Vice City:

"They need to put me in that motherf**ker... I'm boycotting cuz I ain't in it."

In response, Ross stated that he's landed himself a spot on the video game's cast, but cannot elaborate on his position due to an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) that prevents him from sharing confidential information:

"I'm in it, Unc ('For real?', said White). They put me in it, I can't speak on it, signed a bunch of documents, but I'm in it."

After Charleston White mentioned that he felt left out for not being included in the game, Ross offered a potential solution:

"Man, I feel left out, man. ('We can get you a role, hopefully', said Adin Ross)."

Looking at when Adin Ross first announced his alleged role in GTA 6

Just as 2023 came to a close and Rockstar dropped the first trailer for GTA 6, creating significant hype, Adin Ross chimed in, mentioning his position in the game:

"I’m in gta 6 I can’t speak much about it but you’ll see later on throughout the year in the next trailer. Either way, I’m blessed and thank you to rockstar for giving me an opportunity to have something to do with the greatest game ever."

However, as of writing, Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed his involvement, and no trailers or promotional materials have featured him.

In early 2025, Ross announced plans to launch a high-stakes GTA 6 roleplay server where players can earn and lose real cryptocurrency through in-game activities. This caused some controversy mainly because Rockstar's terms of service prohibit the monetization of its servers through cryptocurrencies or NFTs.

In other news, streamer xQc has defended the rumored $100 price tag for GTA 6, claiming gamers often spend more on early access titles and in-game cosmetics, so a high-quality AAA game like GTA 6 justifies the premium cost. For context, some reports indicate that the game's budget hovers around the $2 billion mark.

