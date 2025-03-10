"Suddenly $100 is too much?": xQc defends reports about Rockstar Games pricing GTA 6 as high as $100

The highly anticipated sixth edition of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA 6, is set for a Fall 2025 release date. Recently, rumors have been circulating about the game's price point, with many estimates placing it at the $100 mark. Popular streamer Felix "xQc" reacted to these reports and the associated public outrage regarding the price, claiming gamers have no room to complain.

Essentially, Felix reposted a meme on X that takes a jab at those expressing disappointment at the game's release price. In the caption to his repost, he suggested that the gaming community has no right to speak, considering gamers continue to spend extra on pre-releases, early access editions, and cosmetics such as in-game skins:

"Gamers will buy 5 early access, half baked $140 games and sprinkle $300 worth of skins in a year, but when a AAA company goes all out and take their time to make the most anticipated polished product we know they can make, suddenly $100 is too much? Stop talking."

Felix speaks on the gamer community's outrage against GTA 6's pricing (Images via @xQc and @GTAVIMedia/X)

The expanded price point for Rockstar Games' upcoming title could signal a shift in the industry's pricing standards, especially for flagship titles. Some international preorder prices from certain retailers are listed at higher than $100, even reaching the $115 mark.

xQc shares his thoughts on the impact of GTA 6 on streaming

xQc anticipates the GTA Roleplay scene to skyrocket when GTA 6 is fully integrated (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

For context, Felix has spent over 2,000 hours streaming Grand Theft Auto on Twitch, specifically the game's multiplayer roleplay (or "RP") mode.

In September 2024, while discussing a potential revival in the roleplay scene, Felix mentioned that although the "golden age" of GTA RP has come to an end, Grand Theft Auto 6 could help usher in a new age of roleplay:

"For a lot of people, [GTA RP] is instantly new... it has a lot of hype or whatever, and how do you get that [again]? Well the way you get that would be... GTA 6."

In other news, Kick streamer Adin Ross, in collaboration with FaZe Banks, has announced plans to develop a Grand Theft Auto 6 roleplay server that integrates cryptocurrency, allowing players to earn real money through in-game activities.

