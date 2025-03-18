Is The Last of Us Remastered worth playing in 2025?

The Last of Us is a Sony exclusive that was released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. It was a massive success, selling millions of copies, and was considered one of the best games of all time. The title was even remade from the ground up for the PlayStation 5 and PC with detailed character models, modernized controls, and reworked animations.

Ad

However, before The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, the game was remastered for the PlayStation 4 (in 2014), sporting higher resolution and framerate. While a remake already exists, improving upon everything from the original, does the remastered version still hold up?

This article will take a look at the remaster to see if it is worth playing in 2025.

Performance and visuals: Does The Last of Us Remastered still shine?

The remaster sports higher resolution and framerate (Image via PlayStation)

The Last of Us received two big upgrades when it was remastered for the PlayStation 4 in 2014: a higher resolution and a 60 FPS boost. This meant that the game was now playable at 1080p with a smoother experience. However, an issue here was that the PlayStation 4 couldn't always keep the framerate locked to 60, with some occasional drops here and there.

Ad

Trending

The remake, however, overhauled the entire project by building character designs, environments, and animations from the ground up. It also added 4K support and a locked 60 FPS, which were missing from the PlayStation 4 version. Even with all these improvements, the art design, atmosphere, and gritty character designs of the remaster still holds up, thanks to a slight boost in resolution and framerate.

The gameplay has aged but is still functional

The gameplay feels slightly aged in the remaster (Image via PlayStation)

One of the biggest improvements in The Last of Us remake was the modernization of combat mechanics and smarter enemies. These improvements made the game more challenging, with the AI feeling more realistic with its decisions to stay hidden or to charge at the players. These enhancements breathe new life into the core gameplay mechanics, adding a new layer of difficulty.

Ad

The Last of Us Remastered, however, still manages to feel tense with its combat after all these years. The AI is still smart here but often shows its age during enemy encounters when it sometimes tries to charge at players for no real reason. The gunplay can also feel stiff at times, but the survival mechanics and stealth are still as prominent as they are in the remake.

Is it worth playing in 2025?

The remaster is still worth playing in 2025 (Image via PlayStation)

The Last of Us Remastered remains playable in 2025. Its visuals have aged in a way that they gel well with the game's gritty setting. There are also certainly a few frame drops on the PlayStation 4 that are not game-breaking but can still hamper immersion. However, playing the title on the PlayStation 5 through backward compatibility keeps the framerate locked to 60 FPS at all times.

There is also the inclusion of the Factions multiplayer, which is exclusive to the remastered version. While there is not a huge amount of traffic on the servers nowadays, it is still worth giving a shot. Overall, the story elements and narrative beats are all retained in the remaster, with the inclusion of The Left Behind DLC. Gamers can play The Last of Us Remastered in 2025, as it still holds up very well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.