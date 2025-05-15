What is Speed Goes Pro? Everything we know about IShowSpeed's premium YouTube series

Internet star Darren "IShowSpeed" has gone viral on social media after reports about him starting a new YouTube premium series - Speed Goes Pro - surfaced. On May 14, 2025, YouTube hosted Brandcast, an annual event at which the video-sharing platform announces new features and projects for content creators, brands, and advertisers.

The event featured several prominent YouTubers, including IShowSpeed. The Ohio native took the stage to announce his YouTube-exclusive premium series, Speed Goes Pro.

YouTube Liaison Rene Ritchie shared the following via an X post:

"Now @ishowspeedsui is at #Brandcast talking about when he fused his passion with his content on @youtube he went global — including a record 1 million concurrent viewer stream. And a new exclusive show — Speed Goes Pro!"

According to Complex, Speed Goes Pro is a six-part sports competition series in which IShowSpeed competes against "some of the biggest names in sports." Complex also reported that, while many of the athletes featured in the streamer's show have yet to be revealed, Tom Brady and Kevin Durant are expected to compete against Darren in the series.

OBB Media, the company behind Speed Goes Pro, has issued a statement about the upcoming series to Complex. OBB Media CEO Michael D. Ratner stated:

"Speed Goes Pro encapsulates everything exciting about how younger audiences are consuming content. We are releasing the episodes directly to Speed’s fans on his channel, with the creative built around Speed’s unmatched authenticity and community. We couldn’t be luckier to have DICK’S Sporting Goods as our partner as we redefine how series reach their audiences and disrupt the traditional TV model. The Speed Shopping March Madness campaign was not only a commercial, but a teaser for all that’s to come."

IShowSpeed got featured on Dick's Sporting Goods commercial alongside Kevin Durant and Tom Brady months before Speed Goes Pro's announcement

On March 20, 2025, IShowSpeed took the internet by storm when he appeared in a Dick's Sporting Goods commercial alongside sports legends Kevin Durant and Tom Brady. In addition to Durant and Brady, the commercial featured American gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter Jr.

IShowSpeed made headlines on May 13, 2025, when he reacted to Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, expressing shock at the situation.

