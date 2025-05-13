"My granddad got killed by a Canadian": IShowSpeed explains why he may never tour Canada

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has gone viral on social media after explaining why he may not embark on a livestreaming tour in Canada. At the 14-minute mark of his May 12, 2025, livestream, IShowSpeed received a CAD 2.79 donation from a viewer named Jonathan Koll.

The viewer asked the 20-year-old when he planned to visit Toronto. In response, the content creator stated that he might not travel to the country out of respect for his grandfather:

"'When are you going to come to Toronto, Canada, Canada?' Chat, I told you all. Chat, my granddad got killed by a Canadian, bro. That's why, out of respect, I don't think I will, maybe never, or chat, I may go to Canada. But out of respect for my grandad, I just don't think that's, like, you know what I'm saying?"

Timestamp - 00:14:15

X user @destroynectar posted a 19-second video from Darren's YouTube livestream on X, which has since received over 2.2 million views and more than 59,000 likes. Netizens had a lot to say about IShowSpeed's explanation for why he may never tour in Canada.

"damn, he really beefing the whole of canada for that," X user @lordbrazes wrote.

"i fw speed but this is a really dumb way of thinking. you cannot blame an entire country for one persons wrong-doings. that’s like hating germans because of hitler," X user @dietwock remarked.

"It’s upsetting to hear but you’ve gotta respect the choice," X user @kool_dude77 commented.

"i respect speed but hating an entire nation over 1 person and just stereotyping all of canada as a country is so petty, he's just painting a bad picture for all of canada with such an influence.😕i mean why do immigrants still come to america, or why do scottish people still go to the uk," X user @totalpulga replied.

IShowSpeed reveals which was his favorite country to tour

During the same livestream, IShowSpeed connected with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies to play EA FC 25. At one point, the footballer asked the streamer which country he had most enjoyed touring.

Darren responded:

"What was the question? ('Alphonso Davies says, 'What is your favorite place that you've traveled to?') Indonesia, Anthony! Have you ever heard of a country called Indonesia?"

IShowSpeed made headlines on May 9, 2025, when he livestreamed himself getting a new braided hairstyle. Several videos from the broadcast went viral on X, with some fans claiming he received a "generational glow-up."

