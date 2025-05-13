"This s**t is sad": IShowSpeed shocked by Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has spoken out in response to Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket. For those unaware, the Indian athlete announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, via an Instagram post. Claiming that his decision to step away from the cricket format had not been "easy," but it "felt right," the 36-year-old wrote:

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way."

During a livestream on the same day, IShowSpeed discovered Kohli's announcement while reviewing submissions on his Discord server. Expressing his sadness, the Ohio native stated that "all the legends" had recently begun to retire.

IShowSpeed added:

"Virat Kohli is gone, chat. I don't think you understand what's going on, bro. This s**t is sad. All the legends are retiring, bro. All the legends are retiring, man. Ain't no f**king way you just retired! Ain't no f**king way he just retired! And, they just won an ICC! Why is he retiring if they just won the ICC? Like, what the f**k?! This gotta be fake. Why would he retire at 36 if he just won the ICC? Why would he do that?"

When IShowSpeed compared Virat Kohli to M.S. Dhoni and said the former was "better"

IShowSpeed garnered attention in 2023 after sharing his thoughts on Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also known as M.S. Dhoni. While searching for the 43-year-old's information on Google, the YouTube streamer compared Dhoni to Virat Kohli, remarking:

"He (M.S. Dhoni) is a f**king library teacher! What is this? Who is M.S. Dhoni? Who is this? Virat Kohli is better! Like, who the f**k is this? He's retired. You don't even play! Oh, he's got a number seven, though. Hold on! Bro, Virat's better, bro! This guy is retired. He doesn't even play anymore."

In other news, IShowSpeed has explained why he may never go on a livestreaming tour of Canada, claiming that his grandfather "got killed" by a Canadian.

