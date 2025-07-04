"Done streaming on the platform": Tectone says he may potentially stop hosting Twitch livestreams

Streaming personality John "Tectone" recently stated that he may potentially stop streaming on Twitch altogether, specifically in light of the recent controversies he has been involved in and the subsequent bans he has received as a result. The streamer stated that he currently has five sponsors for Twitch, and once he is done with them, he may leave the platform altogether.

Talking about his plans for livestreaming in the future, Tectone stated:

"I enjoy getting my extra ten to fifteen thousand dollars every month. and plus I got like five more sponsors, and once I'm done with those sponsors, I'm done streaming on the platform. Unless I get sponsored to stream on it again, yeah, that's pretty much it. You know what I mean?"

"I'm not trying to waste a bag": Tectone states that he will potentially stop streaming on Twitch altogether after his next five sponsors

Streaming personality Tectone was one of the Twitch streamers, alongside Zack "Asmongold," to pursue multistreaming. Multistreaming involves simultaneously broadcasting across two or more platforms in a bid to reach a wider audience and have back-up platforms to host broadcasts in case of a ban.

Tectone has been making use of this with his Twitch bans recently, with his latest suspension taking place on June 25, 2025, with him claiming that he had been banned due to mass reporting carried out by the community of Twitch streamer Denims.

Now, talking about him potentially quitting the platform, Tectone stated:

"I'm not trying to waste a bag... Oh yeah, it's for money. Yeah, it's for money. That's pretty much it... Bro, now Twitch is going to find and ban you for something again? Well, they were already going to do that, right? Guys, my next ban is going to be for thirty days. It's going to be over nothing, and then I'm going to be banned forever... Feel free to subscribe to me on YouTube or follow me on Kick if you want to watch me over there, by the way."

Tectone had also recently accused Twitch of ignoring the allegations made against him by Denims, who allegedly called him a "rapist" and a "sexual predator."

