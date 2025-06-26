"Mass reported by Denims' community": Tectone reveals he has been banned for 7 days from Twitch

John "Tectone" has been banned from Twitch again, and the streamer has revealed that the ban will last seven days. On June 25, 2025, the automated X account, @StreamerBans, informed the online community that Tectone had been banned for the fourth time from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

This was the second time the content creator's account had been suspended this month.

Tectone eventually went live on his Kick and YouTube channels, and alleged that his most recent seven-day ban was imposed after Twitch streamer Denims' community mass-reported him.

He said:

"You'll never guess why I got banned again. Guys, do we have any predictions? I would love to know. I would love to know. Who do you think got me banned yet again? Yep. Yep! There it is. That dumb b**ch who's getting her a** sued, and I can't wait for her a** to get permanent. Yes, I have been mass reported by Denims' community once again for calling her a wh*re. Wow!"

While claiming that he did not badmouth Denims, the streamer added:

"And you know what's crazy? I didn't even call her a wh*re this time. That's what's crazy. That's what's crazy! I got banned because she said she was upset that she was being called a wh*re, and then I said if you don't want to be called that, don't have an OnlyF*ns. So I didn't even call her that."

Tectone says Twitch has not taken action against Denims after she called him a "rapist" and "sexual predator"

Tectone continued the conversation, saying that Twitch has not taken action against Denims or Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker for the things they said about him. While claiming that Denims called her a "rapist" and a "sexual predator," who "beats women," the former OTK (One True King) member remarked:

"The woman, in case you missed last time I got banned, which is about two weeks ago, wow, story time with Tecky, there's this girl called Denims who keeps on calling me a sexual predator, a abuser, a guy who beats women, and she's called me a rapist. Her buddy, Hasan, has called me a familial obligated rapist. Do you think they got banned? No. They got nothing! They got zero punishment. F**king zero. I explain to them why they're being called that. I get banned for seven days again."

Tectone went on to say that he "can't talk about" HasanAbi, Morgan "Frogan," or Denims because, according to him, they might be getting "some preferential treatment":

"Apparently, I can't talk about Frogan. I can't talk about Hasan. I can't talk about Denims. I can't talk about any of them. Yet, they can run my name through the mud 24-f**king-seven. Now, I believe, a little bit of tinfoil hat here... I believe that there might be some preferential treatment going on for Hasan, Denims, and Frogan. I might believe that anybody pushing extreme leftist agenda, these extreme libtards on the internet, I think someone on Twitch agrees with them."

Tectone made headlines on June 12, 2025, when he got embroiled in a feud with Georgie "Pokelawls."

