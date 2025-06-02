What is Tectone's net worth? Streamer claims he's a multi-millionaire

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has shed light on his net worth by claiming he is a multi-millionaire. On June 1, 2025, a 30-second clip from his recent livestream surfaced on X. While reacting to a video featuring Ian "iDubbbz," Tectone revealed that his net worth is "probably" $3.3 million.
Claiming that the monetary figure is only a "fraction" of what other content creators have, the gacha games personality said:
"...And that's including me. Like, I'll be real - my net worth is probably like $3.3 million, to be completely f**king reasonable. Nobody here should feel bad for my money. I'm going to be okay! Right? I have, like, a fraction of what these other people have. But even still, if I can find happiness with what I have, very easily I'll be real, I spend barely any of it these days because I already got rid of my maids. Now I cook my own food with Sophia. These people are upset unless they can drive a new Rolls Royce every single time, they have to go to somebody else's house to f**king collab. It's a joke, guys! It really is!"
Fans on X had a lot to say about Tectone sharing details about his net worth.
"Not bad. He's already about 40% there to retire if he wants to live a modest lifestyle," X user @unception commented.
"hey at least hes Honest about it without seeming like a complete douche about it like some other streamers," X user @Fenrir61294 wrote.
"He has worked hard through so much bulls**t for that. Much deserved teccy 💚," X user @Justin352563430 replied.
"Hes right, most "influencers" are greedy sacks of s**t. Imagine wanting to take 34% from a CHARITY event where the actual boxers are getting 20%. Those 2 s**theads should be banned from the internet as a whole," X user @Thebobrxeets remarked.
Tectone explains why he is "condemning" iDubbbz over the recent Creator Clash 3 controversy
The conversation continued, with Tectone explaining why he was "condemning" iDubbbz for the recent Creator Clash 3 controversy. For context, Creator Clash released a statement a few days ago announcing the event's postponement.
Furthermore, the official website of the influencer boxing event revealed that Ian and his wife, Anisa Jomha, were allocated 34% of the proceeds.
Commenting on the situation, Tectone remarked:
"'Are we really condemning a guy who doesn't want to lose money?' No. We're condemning a guy who said, 'Hey, I'm doing this event for charity.' And then in the fine print, put 'But I'm going to take 34%.' That's what we're condemning because people were deceived to think that all of his money went to charity, not Ian and Anisa's c**kfest."
Timestamp - 02:06:30
Tectone made headlines on May 24, 2025, when he commented on Ethan Klein's claim that iDubbbz was a "virgin" before meeting Anisa Jomha, saying that things "make so much sense."