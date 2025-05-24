"Makes so much sense": Tectone reacts to Ethan Klein's claim that iDubbbz was a "virgin" before meeting Anisa Jomha

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" recently reacted to the claim made by Ethan Klein that YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" had been a "virgin" before meeting his wife, Anisa Jomha. The claim had previously been made by Klein in an Instagram Story, uploaded to @h3h3productions, in which he also stated that the same had been revealed by iDubbbz himself, allegedly before he started dating Jomha.

Now, Tectone reacted to a clip of Ethan Klein discussing his claim, taken from an episode of the H3 Podcast. In the clip, Klein reiterated his initial claim:

"He had never had a girlfriend. He had never been with a girlfriend. He'd practically almost never even talked to a girl romantically, and this was right before he started dating Anisa... He was a virgin. He had never even kissed a girl, and then he met Anisa, who took his virginity, and everything..."

Reacting to this, Tectone said:

"Everything makes so much sense now, doesn't it? Everything makes so much sense."

"He got brainbroken": Tectone reacts to Ethan Klein's recent claims about iDubbbz's past dating life

Ethan Klein and Ian "iDubbbz" were once known to be friends online, with the former having come to iDubbbz's defense multiple times in his YouTube career. On the other side, the Content Cop series creator has made multiple appearances on Ethan Klein's H3 Podcast.

Now, the two have been feuding online, and Klein's claim about iDubbbz's dating history has become a topic of discussion. Meanwhile, the latter has given his own response to these remarks, claiming that Klein was trying to appeal to an "incel audience".

Reacting to Klein's claim, Tectone called out Anisa Jomha as well, while claiming that she was "pushing her agenda" through iDubbbz:

"He got brainbroken by that crack w**re of a girlfriend he has, and now he's so beyond any type of rationale, because she's just using him to push her agendas online."

Tectone recently claimed that his Twitch ban after criticizing Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" had led to him losing out on three weeks' worth of potential advertisement revenue from the Amazon-owned platform.

