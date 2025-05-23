"Wants that incel audience": iDubbbz reacts as Ethan Klein claims former "lost his virginity" to his wife Anisa Jomha

YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" has responded to a claim made by fellow YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein that he had supposedly "lost his virginity" to his now-wife Anisa Jomha. For those unaware, the couple have been feuding with Klein since the release of iDubbbz's Content Cop video targeting him.

Ad

The video was the product of a collaboration between iDubbbz and other supposed dissidents of Klein, such as Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" and Morgan "Frogan."

Responding to Klein's claims, iDubbbz made a post on X stating that Klein's comments were an attempt to garner an "incel audience":

"He wants that incel audience BADDDD"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ethan Klein claims that iDubbbz "never had a girlfriend" before current wife Anisa Jomha

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have been involved in a feud that dates back months. However, iDubbbz became involved in the drama with the release of his Content Cop video on April 17, 2025. Despite being friends at one point in time, the two (Klein and iDubbbz) are now publicly beefing with each other.

Now, an Instagram Story uploaded by Klein (@h3h3productions) claimed:

"Ian lost his virginity to Anisa, and he had never had a girlfriend or been with a woman before that. This is what he told me shortly before he started dating her."

Ad

Subsequently, Anisa Jomha has also indirectly addressed Ethan in a post made on X on May 22, 2025, asking:

"Why does Ethan Klein hate hot people?"

In other news, HasanAbi was recently called out and criticised by the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, who claimed that the streamer partook in "genocidal rhetoric" against those of Jewish faith. This allegation was made while discussing the recent shooting that took place outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, resulting in the death of two Israeli Embassy staff members. In response, Hasan referred to Greenblatt as a "charlatan" and called for the ADL to be "disbanded."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More