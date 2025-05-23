"Disband the organization": HasanAbi calls out ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt after latter seemingly blames him for Israeli embassy staff attack

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has called out Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt after the latter seemed to blame the Turkish-American streamer for the recent attack that took place outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, which resulted in the death of two Israeli embassy staff members.

During a segment on CNN, Greenblatt was seen openly criticizing and accusing HasanAbi of "employing awful genocidal rhetoric" against Jewish people and the Jewish state.

In response, HasanAbi called Greenblatt an "unserious charlatan" and stated that the Anti-Defamation League, a New York City-based organization aiming at targeting anti-semitism, should be "disbanded":

"The bodies haven't even gotten cold yet, and Jonathan Greenblatt goes on CNN to be, you know, who killed these people? Hasan. Hasan played a big role in this. It's like, there is an unprecedented amount of overt anti-semitism out there, and this f**king freak is looking to blame someone like myself for it. You are just such an unserious charlatan, dude. Quit. resign in disgrace. Disband the organization. Stop doing this."

The recent attack that took place outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. has seemingly caused HasanAbi to become the subject of much flak online. On the other side, former Kick streamer Dan Saltman claimed that Twitch was "creating terrorists," while asserting that the perpetrator of the attack was a Twitch user as well.

After Greenblatt's comments during the CNN segment, HasanAbi went off at the ADL CEO on X and his broadcast. In his post on X, he called the ADL the "apartheid defense league":

"Israel is an apartheid state doing a live-streamed genocide. i think it’s wrong and dangerous to conflate these heinous actions w jews. the apartheid defense league doesn’t because they think they can improve israel’s standing by silencing its critics. it won’t change the truth."

On the other side, during his broadcast, HasanAbi responded to the allegation that he employs "genocidal language" against those of the Jewish faith:

"But that's so psychotic to say. No, I don't, okay? No, the f**k I don't against Jewish people. Genocidal rhetoric that I regularly apply?"

HasanAbi recently had also claimed that the DC Jewish Museum shooter was "genuine in his actions," and "a little bit brainbroken." This also invited further criticism from Dan Saltman, who stated that HasanAbi livestreaming his statement to "40,000 people" was "gross."

