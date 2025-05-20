Tectone claims he is missing out on 21 days of potential ad revenue due to fallout over his comments about Frogan

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" recently claimed that he is missing out on nearly three weeks' worth of ad revenue from Twitch after his controversial remarks about fellow Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan." To those unaware, Tectone had made remarks about Frogan's weight and appearance after she criticised the US military complex and made comments about military personnel and PTSD.

In response, he received a two-week ban on Twitch on April 26, 2025, which was eventually reduced to only two days. Despite this, as per Tectone, he has lost out on a major part of his earnings for the past year due to the entire ordeal. Showcasing his Twitch earnings during a live broadcast, Tectone stated:

"We have made $14,000 this month. However, I'm a massive outlier because Twitch said you don't get ad revenue because you called Frogan fat. So, I'm missing out on about twenty one days of potential ad revenue, which sucks a**."

"Five-hour stream, only a hundred dollars?": Tectone claims Twitch has not paid him ad revenue for the past three weeks

Twitch streamer Frogan had gone viral in October 2024, after critiquing the United States military and its operations in the Middle East. Further, she stated that she felt "no pity" for soldiers who were involved, and hoped that they would "get PTSD." Although she had later doubled down on her original remarks, she eventually claimed that her comments were "worded poorly."

However, Morgan's claims were rejected by Tectone, who accused her of pushing "revisionist history," with him also eventually calling her a "fat disgusting b**ch" and an "industry plant."

After these remarks and the subsequent ban he received on Twitch, his earnings seem to have taken quite a hit. Expressing his disappointment with Twitch's moderation, Tectone stated:

"They said, oh, you called Frogan fat, so you get no money off our f**king ads, which is great, you know. Frogan can insult our soldiers, and Hasan can wish death upon people and Hasan can call people pedophiles. and Hasan can deny rapes. Hasan this and Hasan that. Denim's gonna call me a rapist... And nothing will ever happen to the special princesses."

Further, taken aback by the low amount of ad revenue he earned after streaming for five hours, Tectone exclaimed:

"So, yesterday, we streamed... We only got a $100 worth of ads. Oh my God. What the f**k? For a five hour stream, only a hundred dollars? Bro, earlier I was getting $400 worth of ads. Wait, what the f**k happened?!... F**k you Hasan! What the f**k is this?!

Tectone also recently called out fellow content creator Rebecca "JustaMinx" and claimed that her "alcoholic tendencies" ruined his debut for One True King (OTK). He claimed that she "couldn't put down the bottle" while on medication in 2021.

