"This drunken wh**e keeps on talking about me": Tectone says JustaMinx's "alcoholic tendencies" ruined his OTK debut

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" recently called out fellow content creator Rebecca "JustaMinx." During a recent livestream, Tectone reacted to YouTuber Interet VS's video titled, Internet VS Bowblax, Minx, & Myself. Claiming to have "never watched" JustaMinx's YouTube content, the Texas-based personality alleged that she "ruined" his OTK (One True King) debut due to her "alcoholic tendencies."

He said:

"Dude, I have never watched a Minx video in my life on YouTube. But this drunken... does she have an OnlyF**s? Does Minx have an OnlyF**s? Out of curiosity, before I say this next comments. Is she one of those? Anybody know? F**sly. Okay. Great. So, this drunken wh**re keeps on talking about me for, like, what, four years, after her f**king alcoholic tendencies ruined my debut at OTK, which I never s**t on her for. Which I never s**t on her for!"

Recalling the alleged 2021 situation in which Rebecca "couldn't put down the bottle" while on medication, John remarked:

"But this dumb wh**re couldn't put down the f**king bottle while she was taking f**king meds during my OTK debut back in, like, f**king 2021."

The gacha games streamer also described his encounter with JustaMinx in front of Matthew "Mizkif's" home:

"We had nothing but a positive exchange. I've met her one time in my life. It was in front of Mizkif's house where I said, 'Oh, nice to meet you. Good luck with Jschlatt.' She laughed. She made some jokes about Genshin Impact. I went inside the house. That is our entire interaction. Yet for some reason, this dumb b**ch is acting like I ruined her life. I mean, maybe, maybe she's like, 'Oh, I'm off the percs,' or some s**t. But, like, this b**ch is f**king nuts. So let's get into it. What did she do this time?"

What did JustaMinx recently say about Tectone?

On May 6, 2025, Tectone hosted a livestream in which he burst into tears while discussing his father's military convictions for sexual harassment and assault.

JustaMinx responded by asking why the Twitch streamer was crying. Claiming that Tectone "followed" in his father's footsteps and was "trying to blame" political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi," the Irish personality wrote:

"sorry why is he crying? Mf knew about his s**thead of a dad SA'ing women, followed in his footsteps and is trying to blame it on Hassan?? Lmao ok"

JustaMinx's X post, dated May 7, 2025 (Image via x.com/JustaMinx)

Tectone made headlines on May 5, 2025, when HasanAbi stated that he "thinks" the former OTK member allegedly committed sexual assault.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More