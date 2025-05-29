Creator Clash reveals 34% of event profits were allocated to iDubbbz and Anisa Jomha prior to them stepping away

A 'Transparency Q&A' posted on the official Creator Clash website and X has made a revelation about the sizable portion of the profits from the event that had been allocated to YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" and his wife, Anisa Jomha, as its organizers.

To those unaware, the couple recently relinquished their positions, and the ownership of the event has shifted, now being managed by "Real Good Touring." This came after the release of a Content Cop by iDubbbz against Ethan Klein, with multiple fighters announcing their exit from the event soon after.

One point explicitly brought up in the "Transparency Q&A" posted on X by Creator Clash has been that the couple were originally allocated a 34% share of the overall profits from the event, which was meant to be a charity venture:

"A further 34% profit share, originally allocated to Ian and Anisa, is also being redistributed among the fighters following their departure."

"Each fighter receives a guaranteed purse": Creator Clash posts 'Transparency Q&A' after event got rescheduled

Creator Clash has officially announced that the third iteration of the event, originally meant to take place on June 28, 2025, will now be held on October 25, 2025. This announcement was made through a YouTube video posted on the official Creator Clash channel.

The video, featuring the new faces of the event, Alanah Pearce, Arin "Egoraptor," and Ethan Nestor, goes over the various topics, including the change in dates, the opportunity to refund tickets, and the pay for participating fighters.

Further, the website of the event features a dedicated 'Transparency Q&A' section which covers various aspects which had generated discussions online, including the payment for fighters participating in the event.

Besides stating that the event will be sharing Ian and Anisa Jomha's 34% profit purse with the fighters, it also stated:

"Each fighter recieves a guaranteed purse to help cover training and preparation expenses. In addition, 20% of net profits form the vent will be evenly split among all fighters."

This comes after YouTuber Kevin "LA Beast" recently announced his exit from th event. This also invited criticsm from YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein, who stated that that LA Beast was entitled to compensation for the amount of time he had spent in training away from family.

