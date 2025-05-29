"Make an apology to him": Ethan Klein slams Creator Clash 3 after LA Beast announces withdrawal

YouTuber Ethan Klein has called out Creator Clash and its former organizers, YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" and his wife Anisa Jomha, after the exit of YouTuber Kevin "LA Beast" from the event. This is one of the many recent withdrawals that have occurred since the release of iDubbbz's Content Cop targeting Klein.

Now, via an Instagram Story post, Ethan Klein has stated that LA Beast had been taking the event "very seriously," as per fellow YouTuber Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time). Further claiming that LA Beast was owed an apology or pay, Klein wrote:

"It's just a shame that they used all of these people for a vanity project that was doomed from the start. LA beast seemed to be taking it very seriously, according to Harley. Feel bad for the poor guy. Hopefully they at least pay him back for the training time and make an apology to him."

"This is their announcement?": Ethan Klein reacts to Creator Clash 3 getting rescheduled

Through the release of his Content Cop, which featured political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi", iDubbbz became part of an ongoing feud between the Turkish-American streamer and Ethan Klein. Since then, Harley Morenstein and Lena Ayad (the executive assistant for the H3 Podcast) have announced their departure from Creator Clash 3.

In his Instagram Story, Ethan Klein pointed out that Creator Clash's X handle had changed the date of the event in its bio section. Uploading a screenshot of the X page, Klein stated that the event would "go down in YouTube history."

Questioning the nature of the "announcement," Klein wrote:

"This is their announcement? Just quietly change the date in their Twitter bio? This event will go down in YouTube history."

Further calling out Ian and Anisa Jomha, Klein stated that the couple could "never pay back the time" that LA Beast had lost while away from his family preparing for the event. This was a reaction to a post by LA Beast on X, in which the YouTuber revealed that he had sacrificed time away from his newborn son and wife to train five to six days a week.

Ethan Klein recently claimed that iDubbbz had been a "virgin" prior to meeting Anisa Jomha, while revealing other details about the YouTuber's dating life, supposedly disclosed to him by Ian himself when they were friends. These claims were made both on Klein's social media and the H3 Podcast.

