“Scared of multiple red flags”: LA Beast backs out of Creator Clash 3

YouTuber Kevin "LA Beast" has become the latest to exit Creator Clash 3, an event involving content creators going up against each other in boxing matches to raise money for charity. The event was previously organized by YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" and his wife, Anisa Jomha, before they relinquished their responsibilities and distanced themselves from the project.

Citing his fears over "multiple red flags" supposedly associated with the event, as well as the possible "irreversible damage" it could do to his brand in an X post on May 29, 2025, LA Beast wrote:

"Scared of the multiple red flags & irreversible damage it can do to one’s brand by being associated with the event"

LA Beast latest to pull out of Creator Clash 3

Creator Clash is a series of boxing events that have previously starred big names, such as Doctor Mike, Jacksepticeye, and Harley Morenstein, also known as Epic Meal Time on YouTube. Complications for the third iteration of the event began when iDubbbz released a Content Cop against H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein.

Since then, H3 podcast's executive assistant, Lena Ayad, has decided to pull out of the event, along with Harley Morenstein. Amid all these shifts taking place, LA Beast has claimed in posts made by him on X that there is a "laundry list of reasons" that would be revealed "shortly." He wrote:

"Due to a laundry list of reasons that will be revealed to you shortly, I unfortunately will no longer be boxing in the creator clash event. It is the best decision for me & my team at this time. All I wanted to do was put on a show, get paid & ultimately reaise money for charity."

In a subsequent post, he continued:

"Unfortunately that's not how it worked out. Sometimes plans fall through & you've got to pick up the pieces & continue to move forward. That's what I'm going to do."

Creator Clash 3 was originally meant to be scheduled on air on June 28, 2025. However, in light of the latest advancements as well as changes in ownership of the event, Creator Clash 3 has been rescheduled.

