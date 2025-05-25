  • home icon
  • “Always knew Ian was a cheap mf”: Ethan Klein reacts to allegations of iDubbbz and his wife being “notoriously bad tippers”

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 25, 2025 21:01 GMT
Ethan Klein called iDubbbz &quot;cheap&quot; in a post made on his Instagram Stories (Image via H3 Podcast/YouTube)
YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has claimed that fellow YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" had "never picked up a bill" while the two were friends. This claim was made by Klein while backing allegations made against iDubbbz and his wife, Anisa Jomha, of supposedly being "bad tippers."

These allegations were made in a post uploaded on the r/h3h3productions subreddit. As alleged within the post, iDubbbz and his girlfriend would visit cafes in Seattle but leave only 10% as a tip, or sometimes even nothing at all.

Ethan Klein seemed to support this allegation, claiming that iDubbbz had not made payments during their outings as friends:

"I STG we always knew Ian was a cheat mf... dude never picked up a bill one time we were together I honestly never thought much of it but this has to be true imo"
Ethan Klein responds to clips of iDubbbz's wife claiming latter's breath 'stinks'

Ethan Klein and iDubbbz have been feuding ever since the latter uploaded a Content Cop video focused on Klein. Most recently, Klein has been digging into iDubbbz's alleged personal habits and behavior through his Instagram Stories, posting clips of iDubbbz's wife Anisa Jomha describing iDubbbz's supposed lifestyle choices.

In one clip uploaded by Klein (@h3h3productions) on his Instagram Story, Anisa Jomha can be heard claiming that she would rate iDubbbz "nine point five out of ten" as his breath supposedly does not smell pleasant. She said:

"To me, honestly, if I were to rate Ian, honestly, I would say like, nine point five. Like, literally, the only thing that would make him, you know, point five hotter, is if like, he f**king, his breath didn't stink all the time or whatever."
Alongside the clip, Klein wrote:

"Let's recap. 1. Poop pants constantly 2. Has disgusting turd breath 3. Is cheap. Im sure we'll add more as clips of anisa resurface."

On the other side, Twitch streamer Tectone recently responded to Ethan Klein's claim that iDubbbz had supposedly been a "virgin" before he started dating Anisa Jomha. Tectone claimed that Jomha left iDubbbz "brainbroken" and is "using him" to allegedly push her agenda online.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
