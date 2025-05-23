Ethan Klein accuses Anisa Jomha of allegedly dating a 17-year-old before her relationship with iDubbbz

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has claimed that Anisa Johma allegedly dated a 17-year-old when she was 22 years old before her relationship with Ian "iDubbbz." On May 23, 2025, Ethan Klein and Anisa Johma engaged in a heated social media exchange after the former commented on a video in which iDubbbz described skulls being delivered to the YouTuber's home as "humorous."

When asked if he sent the skulls to Ethan Klein's house and his thoughts on the situation, Ian replied:

"I didn't send the skulls. I don't know. I thought the skull thing was kinda humorous to hear that. Especially when I heard that they were, like, from skulls.com or some s**t like that."

In response, the 39-year-old podcaster shared on Instagram alleged details about iDubbbz's relationship. Explaing why he chose to open up about the alleged story, Klein wrote:

"Ian lost his virginity to Anisa and he had never had a girlfriend or been with a woman before that. That is what he told me shortly before he started dating her. I never planned on sharing that story but after seeing him call the skulls humorous I realize there is nothing they won't say or do and so I'm retuning the favor. My boy has not been so much as touched by the opposite sex before Anisa. In itself it's not a big deal, but in the context of their relationship I find it very 'humorous.'"

Anisa Jomha responded to Ethan Klein on X, questioning whether the situation required her to call 911 or a "priest."

"Why are you so sexually invested in us? Do I phone 911? A priest? Who do I call to get him help?"

The YouTuber then shared another Instagram Story, alleging that Jomha dated someone who was 17 when she was 22:

"They don't deny it! My interest is not about sex it's about how pathetic you are. Speaking of which Anisa's previous bf before Ian was allegedly 17 when she was 22... anyway!"

Ethan Klein's Instagram Stories, dated May 23, 2025 (Image via instagram.com/stories/h3h3productions)

"Lie and illegal" - Anisa Jomha responds to Ethan Klein's accusation

Anisa Jomha responded to Ethan Klein's accusation on the same day. Claiming that the latter's comments were a "lie," the content creator shared details about her previous relationship by writing:

"Hi…so this is actually a lie and illegal. My ex parter was akaadian and it was a very public relationship. He was 19 and I was 22. You can look up his birthday and when we dated…I am beyond shocked and disgusted. Proof for anyone who needs it. This is extremely extremely horrendous to accuse me of something that was very public and easily researched. This is a kiwifarms rumor spread maliciously."

Klein eventually deleted the Instagram Story in which he made allegations against Anisa Jomha, saying that she "clarified and showed proof that he (Akaadian) was not 17."

