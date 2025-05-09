"Giant t*rd-eating monster": Ethan Klein responds to Denims' legal action against him

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has responded to Twitch streamer Denims' legal action against him. For those unaware, during a livestream on May 8, 2025, Denims disclosed that she had sent a letter to Klein demanding the removal of his remarks linking her to the March 2025 CPS (child protective services) controversy.

For context, on March 8, 2025, Klein revealed on the 119th episode of the H3 Show that the CPS visited him after they were notified that his son, Sunny, was "crawling around and eating" dog feces. This resulted in some people holding Denims responsible for the situation.

On May 8, 2025, Ethan Klein responded to Denims' decision to take legal action against him, saying:

"Denims, don't sue me, Denims. Please. Please don't take the first legal action. (Klein holds up a banner which said, 'IM JOKING DATE 5/8/2025') Denims is a giant t*rd-eating monster, whose life, financially speaking, I'm going to, probably not ruin, I do want to... I would like to put her into financial... what's the proper verbiage on this? Difficult day. How about that? No, that sounds too bad.

"I'm going to put her into a pickle. I want to put her into a bit of a bind. We'll work on it. I'm kidding, by the way."

What was stated in the legal letter by the law firm representing Denims regarding Ethan Klein?

At the two-hour-50-minute mark of May 8, 2025, livestream, Denims showed a letter sent to Ethan Klein by a law firm representing her. The document, which demanded a "public retraction of false publication," alleged that the podcaster "published numerous false statements" on his YouTube channel about the CPS controversy.

An excerpt from the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. Klein: Our law firm is legal counsel to social media commentator and content creator, Denims. It has come to our attention that, in repose to an apparent Child Protective Services ("CPS") visit to your home in or around March 2025, you published numerous false statements on your YouTube channels "H3 Podcast" and "h3h3Productions" (which reach millions of viewers and listeners) stating either Denims herself filed the preceding CPS report about you, resulting in the improvident CPS visit to your home, or that Denims caused others to do so."

Timestamp - 02:50:12

In addition, the political commentator launched a GoFundMe campaign to crowdfund her defamation case against Ethan Klein, intending to raise $150,000.

