Denims sends Ethan Klein legal letter demanding a retraction of his remarks linking her to the CPS controversy

On her May 7, 2025, Twitch stream, Denims shared that she has sent a legal letter to Ethan Klein demanding a retraction of his remarks linking her to the CPS controversy earlier this year. For context, Ethan claimed on March 8, 2025, that Child Protective Services had been called to his house after an anonymous tip. After Denims made certain remarks about the incident, Klein would go on to hint that he would be suing her for defamation.

However, it seems Denims has taken legal action first, having sent a letter demanding that Ethan Klein retract his comments made on the H3 Podcast and on social media, which link the political Twitch streamer to the CPS call. She also shared a link to a GoFundMe page to raise money to prosecute Ethan in case he does not retract his statements.

The introduction of the legal demand for retraction reads as follows:

"It has come to our attention that, in response to an apparent Child Protective Services ('CPS') visit to your home in or around March 2025, you published numerous false statemtsn on your YouTube channels 'H3 Podcast' and 'h3h3Productions' (which reach millions of viewers and listeners) stating either that Denims herself filed the preceding CPS report about you, resulting in the improvident CPS visit to your home, or that Denims caused others to do so."

Denims' demand for a retraction letter accuses Ethan Klein of libel

Denims' legal letter to Ethan Klein includes several examples that accuse the latter of linking the former to the CPS controversy. One such example reads:

"March 11, 2025: You [Ethan] repeatedly insinuated that Denims was responsible for the CPS call, labeling her 'the real villain of the video.' You also stated: 'she has been such a nasty pathetic lying just like such a horrible disgusting person,' because you believed she was behind the CPS call."

Another example mentioned in the legal letter alleges that Ethan Klein directly accused Denims of being responsible for CPS coming to his house:

"April 18, 2025: Making reference to Denims, you [Ethan] said: 'Terrorist sympathizers who support CPS coming and taking my children away. ... She's directly responsible for CPS coming to my house.'"

The letter goes on to accuse Ethan Klein of libel. The relevant part of the document quotes California Code, Civil Code - CIV § 45a:

"Your [Ethan Klein's] defamatory statements in reference to and about Denims constitutes libel per se. 'A libel which is defamatory of the plaintiff without the necessity of explanatory matter, such as an inducement, innuendo or other extrinsic fact, is said to be a libel on its face.'"

The letter concludes with Denims demanding that Ethan Klein retract his "false statements" about her and issue a correction within the next 10 days on his official YouTube channels.

"We request that you immediately retract your false statements about Denims by publishing a correction stating that you are not aware of any evidence that Denims was responsible for, or otherwise participated in, any CPS communications concerning you or your family."

"We further request that the foregoing retraction and correction be made within the next ten (10) days and that the corrective statement be published on both the 'H3 Podcast' channel and the 'h3h3Productions' channel."

Ethan Klein has yet to address the allegations publicly. That said, he and Mutahar sent a similar demand for retraction to a YouTuber earlier this year about a video regarding content creators allegedly supporting genocide.

