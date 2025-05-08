What are the allegations against Ethan Klein? Denims accuses him of libel over CPS remarks

Ethan Klein was recently accused by fellow Twitch streamer Denims of libel after the former made remarks that linked her to the Child Protective Services controversy that he had been involved in earlier this year. To those unaware, Klein had previously disclosed that CPS had been called to his house over a false report that he had been mistreating his children.

After Denims had reacted to the matter during her broadcast, Klein had insinuated that he could possibly sue her over the matter. However, before Klein could do so, she seems to have sent a legal letter to Klein, demanding that the H3 Podcast host retract any statement made that linked her to the CPS fiasco.

This article explores the allegations made by Denims, as well as the contents of the letter sent by her legal representative.

Denims sent legal letter to Ethan Klein accusing the latter of libel after he made remarks about his CPS controversy

Denims showcased the letter sent to Ethan Klein by her legal representative during her broadcast on May 8, 2025. In it, she claims that Klein had published "numerous false statements" on his YouTube channels, that either Denims herself had filed the CPS report against Klein, or that she had "caused others to do so."

Further, she pointed out the exact statements made by Ethan Klein that supposedly hint towards her involvement in the CPS controversy. These statements had been made over a number of dates, including in different episodes in March as well as April 2025.

For instance, in a statement on March 11, 2025, the letter states that Klein had labeled Denims "the real villain of the video," and called her a "nasty, pathetic, lying... horrible, disgusting person."

Subsequently, the latter claims that Klein's statements had been made on "no factual basis," and thus would be considered as "defamation." Further, it states that on March 7, 2025, Klein supposedly publicly acknowledged that CPS had indicated that the call had been made by an individual at his home, and subsequently not Denims, rendering the defamation as "malicious":

"As you know, there is no factual basis on which to accuse my client of being responsible directly or indirectly ~ for the alleged CPS call to your home. Further, you knew your statements were false when you made them, rendering your defamation of my client malicious. On March 7, 2025, you appear to have publicly acknowledged CPS indicated to you that someone who works at your home, not Denims, called CPS as it relates to the events at issue."

Further, the letter sent in by Denims's lawyer claimed that making a false report to the CPS is a crime as per the law, and hence, positing that she was the one behind the call would insinuate that she is guilty of violating the law. Thus, this would constitute libel:

"Here, the statements that Denims is responsible for and participated in the filing of a “false child protective services call"... directly states and otherwise insinuates that Denims is guilty of violating Penal Code §11172. Thus, you have committed libel per se against my client and you are subject to all resulting civil liability exposure, including the full range of compensatory and special damages."

The letter also stated that these comments by Klein have presumably resulted in members of his community making "threatening" remarks towards her:

"Notably, your false, inflammatory accusations against Denims have resulted in gravely concerning and threatening communications from the public, including presumably loyal members of your audience, being directed towards my client. These communications have caused severe and sustained emotional distress to my client."

In the concluding paragraph, Ethan Klein is requested to "immediately retract" his "false statements" about Denims by publishing a correction, which should clearly state that he was unaware of any evidence that she was responsible for the CPS call. The letter asks that the correction be made in the next ten days and be published on both his YouTube channels, "H3 Podcast" and "h3h3Productions."

Notably, she has also started a GoFundMe page, titled Suing Ethan Klein for Defamation Legal Fund. Denims has claimed that if Klein fails to publish the correction statement, she will sue him for defamation. The GoFundMe page has already raised $17,779 so far.

In her original remarks on the CPS controversy, Denims had insinuated that Klein's kids had gotten "giardia" from being around dog feces in his house, and that reading about the matter "broke her brain."

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More