"No mercy for creepy misogynistic losers": iDubbbz's wife Anisa Jomha accuses Ethan Klein of being on "full alt right incel pipeline"

YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz's" wife, Anisa Jomha, has called out H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein of being part of the "full alt right incel pipeline." On May 18, 2025, Anisa Jomha responded to Ethan Klein's Instagram Story, in which he posted a Photoshopped image of himself, quoting what the former had previously stated in one of her X posts.

Commenting on Klein's actions, Jomha said:

"Ethan’s actually starting to really creep me out at this point."

The 39-year-old podcaster eventually responded via an Instagram Story, alleging that Anisa Jomha was taking "low blow" shots at him by accusing him of using drugs:

"Oh yah I forgot my favorite... "drugs"? Literally f**k you, you know me in real life and know that I have Tourette's and you're still willing to take such a low blow? You are a terrible person, talentless, perpetual failure. Be honest this content cop was your idea... Ian didn't even know what Zionism was three days before posting the video.. (I'm not joking, I've seen the convo), So count the new content cop as another feature in your dunce cap."

Jomha replied that Klein's "manic desperate behavior" makes her "think" that "he's on drugs." While challenging the latter to make posts on X about their conflict, the 31-year-old remarked:

"NO WAY HES ON THE FULL ALT RIGHT INCEL PIPELINE bahaha he thinks I’m the evil witch. It’s your manic desperate behaviour that makes me think you’re on drugs. You can’t even finish a sentence half the time. Your tics have nothing to do with it. Post this on twitter pu**y. Ian was too nice in his content cop, trust me if I was pulling the strings it would have looked a lot different. No mercy for creepy misogynistic losers who can’t handle criticism."

Anisa Jomha calls out Ethan Klein via an X post (Image via x.com/AnisaTheGreasy)

"You need the validation so bad" - Ethan Klein responds to Anisa Jomha accusing him of being "full alt right incel"

Ethan Klein responded to Anisa Jomha's accusation of being a "full alt-right incel" on the same day. Claiming that the latter was "needing validation," the YouTuber explained why he does not communicate with the online community through X.

He wrote:

"You call me an incel red pill loser and say "Post this to Twitter pu**y" ..... Isn't your account private? You understand that posting on Twitter supports the ultimate red pill incel loser, Elon Musk? That's why I'm not on it. Clearly you need the validation so bad that you are willing to forgo any actual convictions you might have. But if we've learned anything in the past month, it's that you guys are much more comfortable with Na**s than I previously thought!"

Ethan Klein's response to Anisa Jomha via Instagram (Image via instagram.com/h3h3productions)

Things between Anisa Jomha and Ethan Klein did not end there. The former posted another update on X, saying that she "always had a feeling" that the H3 Podcast host "hated Arabs."

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More