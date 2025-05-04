"What about refunds?": Internet reacts as iDubbbz and Anisa part ways with Creator Clash months before charity event

On May 4, 2025, it was announced that YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" and his wife Anisa Jomoha have parted ways with Creator Clash, months before the third iteration of the charity boxing event is scheduled to take place on June 28. Both Ian and Anisa have been part of the recurring event since its inception back in 2022, having created and owned part of it till now.

However, months before Creator Clash 3, the official account on X posted a statement about both iDubbbz and Anisa Jomha stepping away, along with divesting their ownership. The statement reads:

"Ian and Anisa Jomha have made the difficult decision to fully step away from Creator Clash, both publicly and behind the scenes, and are relinquishing ownership of the event."

Another key point in the statement notes that Creator Clash had supposedly "lost focus" and that there was a "need to change":

"Since Creator Clash's inception, we've been able to raise meaningful funds and awareness for charities making real impact. That mission has lost focus in recent weeks, and it's clear that for the event to move forward, things need to change. We're making space for that change now."

While the announcement did not directly refer to the ongoing drama about iDubbbz's Content Cop about Ethan Klein, it acknowledged the fact that participants such as Lena Ayad and Harley Morenstein left Creator Clash 3 as "part of the fallout."

"As part of the fallout, both Harley Morenstien and Lena Ayad have stepped away from their scheduled fights. While we're disappointed to lose two creators who brought so much heart to this event, we understand and respect their decision."

The post has garnered a lot of attention online, with many people calling on the organizers to issue refunds, citing fighters leaving the event. Here are some general reactions from X.

"What about refunds? Hey do you need us to pull up the clip of anisa and her husband talking about how charity was always secondary to making a social event streamer o**y?" asked one viewer.

"3 pages of a statement and still no mentions of refunds.. hmmm..." wrote another.

That said, some have rallied behind iDubbbz and Anisa, wishing them the best for future endeavors.

"i wish yall didn’t have to step down, i more so loved that it was being ran by @Idubbbz and @AnisaTheGreasy. wishing yall the best and will still be supporting whatever else yall do!! exclaimed an X user."

One fan even supported their decision to step away before Creator Clash 3 and apologized for online toxicity.

"really smart move. i haven't been following the drama, just seen headlines but i respect this decision. sorry the toxicity has gotten so bad," said a fan.

"We are only gonna blame you and ya wife": Keemstar claims iDubbbz leaving Creator Clash is "pure manipulation"

Online personality and owner of @DramaAlert on X, Keemstar, has criticized iDubbbz over the announcement that he and Anisa Jomha are stepping away from Creator Clash. Keemstar posted on May 4 and claimed that iDubbbz and Anisa would be blamed if Creator Clash 3 fails despite relinquishing control of the event.

He went as far as to describe the announcement as "pure manipulation" and accused the couple of running away from accountability:

"IDubbbz if Creator Clash 3 fails we are only gonna Blame you & ya wife. Telling us you walked away from CC3 and the business partners will run it is pure manipulation. You & ya wife are trying to run away from accountability & WE ALL KNOW IT!"

This is not the first time that Keemstar has commented about Creator Clash 3. Earlier this year, he claimed that the charity event would fail because iDubbbz released the Content Cop about Ethan Klein.

