Keemstar claims iDubbbz's upcoming charity event Creator Clash 3 will fail due to Ethan Klein Content Cop

On April 17, 2025, YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" revived his long-lost, viral Content Cop series to criticize Ethan Klein, the founder of H3H3 Productions. The critique is over an hour long and has garnered about 3 million views and over 236,000 likes, as of this writing. Despite the video's statistics, Drama Alert's very own Keemstar believes that this release will not benefit the third edition of Ian's Creator Clash event.

Ad

For those out of the loop, Creator Clash is a charity boxing event series founded by iDubbbz in 2022. The event features internet personalities and content creators, many with no prior boxing experience, competing in organized matches to raise funds for various charitable causes. In February 2025, the YouTuber announced Creator Clash 3, which is set to take place on June 28.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On the same day the Content Cop came out, Daniel "Keemstar" Keem took to X and claimed that Ian's upcoming boxing event would "fail" due to "another self-destruction controversy":

"Another iDubbbz failed charity boxing event is coming soon due to another self-destruction controversy. Creator Clash 1 - Sam Hyde Banned. Creator Clash 2 - Froggy Fresh Banned. Creator Clash 3 - Content Cop Backlash."

Ad

In his post, Keemstar mentioned major instances of drama from the past Creator Clashes. To sum it up, in 2022, Ian banned controversial creator Sam Hyde due to Hyde's history of offensive content and his public mockery of iDubbbz and his wife, Anisa Jomha.

In 2023, Creator Clash 2 saw the removal of YouTuber and musician Froggy Fresh for similar reasons.

Finally, considering the backlash Ian's latest Content Cop has been receiving, Keem believes that the upcoming Creator Clash will not live up to the mark. It should be noted that the 2023 edition sold only about 50,000 PPV buys, leading to a $250,000 loss and no donations to the intended charities.

Ad

Looking at iDubbbz and Keemstar's history

Ad

In May 2016, iDubbbz released a now-deleted Content Cop on Keemstar, accusing the Drama Alert founder of promoting friends and punishing enemies through his channel. Further, Ian claimed Keem maintained controversial behaviour and used offensive language. Keemstar responded by calling the video "entertaining" and denying the allegations.

In 2023, iDubbbz, via a video titled I miss the old iDubbbz, stated the reason behind deleting his older Content Cops and apologized for his past behaviour, including his controversial critiques:

Ad

"Some of the videos I've made... I don't think some of these videos were edgy, I think they were just outright cruel." (Timestamp 1:12)

In other news, Destiny criticizes iDubbbz for his comments about Ethan Klein's mental health in the new Content Cop video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More