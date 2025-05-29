Creator Clash 3 reschedule: Everything you need to know

Creator Clash, a charity boxing event involving content creators, has had its ups and downs over the years. While the first edition was considered to be relatively successful, Creator Clash 2 saw losses amounting to approximately $250,000. Now, the event's third edition, which was initially scheduled to air on June 28, 2025, has been pushed to October 25 amidst ownership and rostering challenges.

For context, on May 4, 2025, the event's original owners, Ian "iDubbbz" Jomha and his partner Anisa, announced that they would be "relinquishing ownership of the event." An X post announcing their departure mentioned prominent fighters such as Lena Ayad and Harley Morenstein also dropping out.

Additionally, H3H3 Productions founder Ethan Klein has echoed allegations of Creator Clash's low ticket sales, while poking fun at the event's former owners. Notably, in April 2025, iDubbbz revived his cult classic series, Content Cop, to criticize the H3H3 founder and his content.

Regardless of the trouble, most of the fights still seem to be on track and will feature prominent internet celebrities like former TSM member Myth and Minecraft creator Tubbo.

Creator Clash 3 to air on October 25, 2025: Everything we know so far

According to the official Creator Clash X account's description, the event is scheduled on October 25, 2025, at the Hollywood Palladium:

"Saturday, October 25th 2025 - Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA."

The Hollywood Palladium is a historic venue situated at 6215 Sunset Boulevard in the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles. Established in 1940, the venue boasts an 11,200-square-foot dance floor, a mezzanine, and a floor level that can accommodate up to 4,000 guests.

As of this writing, an announcement post regarding the revised date has not been made, and the event's X banner displays the original June 28 date. That being said, before the description was altered recently, Twitch streamer and participant Will Neff, amongst others, spoke on the event being pushed back:

"Creator Clash is delayed to a date "far in the future." For me, this is a huge bummer, I was bringing out a bunch of my family... I was losing weight [lightning fast]."

Regarding the postponement, political commentator Asmongold referred to the situation as "dumb," suggesting that the event organizers are keeping the date push-back low-key to avoid potential refund claims from the audience:

"I think they are afraid to admit it because if they admit it, then maybe they have to do refunds. Like, I'm not really sure exactly if that's it. But some real dumb s**t, man."

Creator Clash 3 allegedly continuing to sell tickets despite the reported postponement

[Timestamp - 2:52:15]

On the latest episode of his H3 Podcast, Ethan Klein spoke on how the creator-fighters themselves, like Jaelaray and Will Neff, are making announcements on the event's behalf:

"How are they not saying it!? How are they leaving it to the creators to announce this? And still sell tickets!"

Klein labeled the situation as "perilously close to fraud" and was visibly baffled at how the event reportedly continues to sell tickets, even after news of the postponement hit the internet.

Regarding refunds, Ethan stated that he saw "somebody" post a screenshot online of them speaking to the Creator Clash support team with responses indicating that refunds would not be given out:

"By the way, I saw somebody [show] screenshot of them talking to the support and they said they're not offering refunds."

In other news, Harley Morenstein has shared why he chose to sit out Creator Clash 3, citing controversy involving HasanAbi and political differences as key reasons behind his decision.

