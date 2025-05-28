Creator Clash 3 reportedly postponed until the end of the year, may not be hosted in Tampa, Florida

Creator Clash 3 has reportedly been pushed back until the end of October 2025. On May 27, 2025, a two-minute-one-second video featuring Twitch streamer and YouTuber Jaelaray surfaced on X, in which she provided an update on the upcoming influencer boxing event.

While acknowledging that Creator Clash 3 has not officially announced the postponement of the event, Jaelaray stated:

"The official annoucement has not been made. However, I believe Will Neff has announced it, and maybe, possibly, some other people. Creator Clash is being postponed, and will not, I believe - none of this is set in stone - I don't know anything, I just box. I do know. They are being very transparent with us, but we also... but they also, you know... I don't know what I want to say because if I say something, and then they say something different. You know what I mean?"

Furthermore, Jaelaray claimed that Creator Clash 3 will no longer be hosted in Tampa, Florida:

"But Creator Clash is being postponed. It's not going to happen in June. It's not going to happen in Tampa. So yeah, Creator Clash postponed, will not be in Tampa, will not be in June."

The 24-year-old added:

"I don't know what the concrete plan is. I believe end of October might be when everything happens. I get to be in the gym for even longer!"

"Actually insane how dumb this is" - Asmongold reacts to Creator Clash 3 fighter Jaelaray giving an update on the boxing event

Just Chatting Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has commented on Jaelaray's update regarding the delay of Creator Clash 3. Claiming that a "random girl" was speaking on behalf of the event, the former OTK (One True King) member described the situation as "insanely dumb":

"It's crazy they just have this random girl going out and speaking on behalf of the event. It's actually insane how dumb this is. I mean, it's not her fault, she didn't do anything wrong. But, man, who is running this s**t? Wow! So, there you go. 'It's pure cowardice.' I think they are afraid to admit it because if they admit it, then maybe they have to do refunds. Like, I'm not really sure exactly if that's it. But some real dumb s**t, man."

On May 20, 2025, H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein also claimed that Creator Clash 3 had been postponed, allegedly due to only 2,000 tickets being sold.

