Ethan Klein alleges Creator Clash 3 "postponed" after selling only 2,000 tickets

H3H3 Productions founder Ethan Klein has a tumultuous relationship with former owners of the Creator Clash boxing charity event, Ian "iDubbbz" Jomha and his partner, Anisa. On May 20, Klein addressed Anisa directly via an Instagram story, asking about the third edition of the event, which was initially due to be held in late June 2025, being postponed due to ticketing concerns.

Ad

It should be noted that the iDubbbz has relinquished ownership of the event, citing a need for change and a refocus on its original charitable mission. Regardless, Klein seems to be holding the two accountable for the problems faced by the event. Here's what the H3 Podcast showrunner had to say on his Instagram story:

"Anisa, how's Creator Clash going? I heard it's been 'postponed' because only 2,000 tickets sold...😂."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Financial struggles seem to haunt the Creator Clash series. For context, the second edition of the event held in April 2023 incurred a loss of $250,000 and failed to raise funds for the intended charities. This time around, amidst fighters such as Harley Morenstein and Lena Ayad withdrawing from the event, Creator Clash is allegedly struggling to bring in an audience.

"The worst fight promoter of all time!": Ethan Klein addresses iDubbbz amidst Creator Clash rumors

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ian and Ethan Klein's relationship took a significant blow after the former released his highly anticipated video critique of the latter, titled Content Cop - H3.

In an April 16, 2025, podcast episode, Klein reacted, calling the video "pathetic" and "mean-spirited," expressing disbelief over its content and the collaborators involved, including HasanAbi, Denims, and Frogan.

Now, Klein seems to be poking fun at Ian's event, citing the alleged issues as an addition to the latter's losses while referring to him as "the worst fight promoter of all time":

Ad

"Ian, you might have lost your reputation, success, money, friends, dignity, and a few brain cells... but you've cemented your new legacy... as the worst fight promoter of all time!"

As of writing, neither Ian nor Anisa has made an official statement about the event being postponed ahead of its original June 28 broadcast.

In other news, Epic Meal Time's Harley Morenstein mentioned HasanAbi's association with iDubbbz as part of his motivation to withdraw from Creator Clash 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More