Harley Morenstein explains decision to skip Creator Clash 3 amid controversy involving HasanAbi and political disagreements

YouTuber Harley Morenstein recently joined the PKA podcast alongside fellow content creators, TaylorMurka, WoodysGamertag, and FPSRussia. During the podcast, Harley discussed his decision to drop out of the upcoming charity boxing event, Creator Clash 3, and how this move was partly influenced by Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker.

Creator Clash 3 is due to be held on June 28, 2025, and during the match's build-up, Ian "iDubbbz", who originally owned the event, has associated himself with Piker on multiple occasions. Most recently, Ian conducted a fundraiser titled Let's Nuke Cancer, which centered around HasanAbi's reaction to long-time political commentator Ethan Klein's Content Nuke video critique on him.

While discussing Creator Clash 3 on PKA, Morenstein mentioned the fundraiser and Hasan's involvement in the build-up to the charity event as a factor behind his decision to leave. It should be noted that Morenstein is of Jewish descent, and he expressed that some of Piker's pro-Palestinian views amidst the Middle Eastern conflict did not sit well with him:

"I saw a clip of Hasan, and I knew they were going to be doing a fundraiser with him, but, he was like 'Oh yeah, if you've ever said anything positive about Israel, you shouldn't be allowed to even be a dog catcher, you should be treated like a neo-Na*i,' and I was like, 'Hey, my family, my friends, and my community? That's so crazy, all of them?'."

The YouTuber then elaborated on Let’s Nuke Cancer, highlighting its increasingly politicized nature, particularly due to HasanAbi’s reaction to Ethan Klein’s Content Nuke. Notably, both HasanAbi and Ethan Klein are prominent figures in the online political commentary space. Morenstein suggested that their involvement took away from what was originally a boxing-focused charity event:

"The conversation was really political... [they're] talking a lot about the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, and like, 'was there r*pes?'... it's just all this and I'm like, what's up with the boxing though?"

Harley mentioned certain topics brought up in the Content Nuke, including the Houthis, a Yemeni group designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization. In the past, Piker characterized Houthi actions as a form of resistance against Israeli policies, particularly in the context of the Gaza conflict.

Looking at Harley Morenstein's history with the Creator Clash series

Morenstein rose to fame in the early 2010s with his high-calorie, off-the-rails online cooking show, Epic Meal Time. The series showcased the YouTuber creating Frankenstein combos of food and large, indulgent meals. His most viewed videos feature him creating a lasagna out of 15 Big Macs and a breakfast cooked using copious amounts of alcohol.

Morenstein has been a recurring member in the Creator Clash series, taking part in both the first and second editions of the event.

During his first time around, the YouTuber made a memorable debut by defeating Arin Hanson (Egoraptor) via TKO in the second round. Creator Clash 2, however, did not prove to be as successful. Despite a strong effort, Harley lost to WWE wrestler John Morrison by TKO in the third round.

On April 28, 2025, the Epic Meal Time founder posted a short but definitive message, announcing that he would no longer be fighting in the third edition of Creator Clash.

Recently, iDubbbz and his partner, Anisa Jomha, the original owners of Creator Clash, decided to step away from the event, transferring ownership to Real Good Touring. One of the event's participants, Minecraft streamer Tubbo, spoke about this on a May 5 broadcast, expressing uncertainty about his role in the event.

