"I don't know what's going on": Tubbo breaks silence on Creator Clash 3 after iDubbbz and Anisa leave charity event

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Tobias "Tubbo" discussed the changes being made to the ownership of Creator Clash 3, the latest iteration of the charity boxing event in which popular internet figures duke it out to raise money for charity. Tubbo is scheduled to go up against fellow YouTuber Nicholas "Sapnap" in the boxing event.

The original owners of the event, Ian "iDubbbz" and his wife, Anisa Jomha, have decided to fully step away from the event. YouTuber Harley Morenstein and H3 Podcast executive assistant Lena Ayad have stepped away from the events as well, having previously been selected for bouts.

In light of these changes, Tubbo has revealed that he also does not have a clear picture of what is going on behind the scenes:

"Guys, did you see what's going on with the fight and stuff? Did you see what's going on? I don't really know what's going on, I was told about it, but I don't really know."

"I'm kind of locked in": Tubbo states that he will still be fighting in the Creator Clash 3 event despite recent changes

The recent release of Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop, focused on Ethan Klein, seems to have eventually affected Creator Clash, as Ethan Klein's executive assistant, and now Ian himself, have pulled out of the event.

Despite the major changes being made to both the fight cards as well as the ownership of the event, Tubbo revealed that the fights are still taking place. He also claimed that he had been told that his bout with Sapnap is now scheduled under new management:

"They sold the event, I think, to Real Good Touring, which are the people that run the event, and I'm like, okay. I don't really know why this is a big deal, you know what I mean... Hey, man, I signed my contract now, so I'm kind of locked in, you know?"

In light of the release of iDubbbz's content cop, the ongoing feud between Ethan Klein and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" came to a head when they engaged in a live debate. The two discussed several topics, with the debate making for many controversial moments.

