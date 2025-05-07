Ethan Klein donates $1k to HasanAbi's Content Nuke fundraiser for cancer charity

On May 6, 2025, Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker streamed himself reacting to Ethan Klein's video critique, titled Content Nuke - Hasan Piker. During the stream, Hasan received a $1,001 donation from Klein himself, with a message appreciating the former's initiative to review the Content Nuke.

Ad

The fundraiser, titled Let's Nuke Cancer, aims to generate support for Ian "iDubbbz's" charity, Stand Up To Cancer.

Notably, iDubbbz went viral in late April 2025 for reviving his Content Cop series with a video targeted at Ethan Klein, critiquing his political inconsistencies and behavior. This sparked backlash from certain fangroups accusing the former of betrayal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The reaction from HasanAbi was highly anticipated. After Klein's critique was made on February 1, 2025, fans within the political commentary ecosphere urged HasanAbi to react.

On May 2, 2025, after their viral debate, the two resolved to "donate to charity," with Klein seemingly holding up his end of the bargain.

Nearly half of the initial $70,000 donation goal was achieved before HasanAbi reacted to the Content Nuke. In light of this achievement, he thanked his fellow political commentator:

Ad

"Thank you, Ethan Klein, once again. Your path of death and destruction is hopefully leading to something that is good, ultimately."

"I’m glad you’re finally watching my video": Looking at Ethan Klein's donation message to HasanAbi during the Content Nuke reaction stream

Expand Tweet

Ad

Accompanying the $1000 donation, Klein sent a 44-word message, commending HasanAbi for "finally watching" his video and appreciating the positive cause:

"I'm glad you're finally watching my video, and I appreciate you using it as a chance to do some good by raising money for charity. I hope you'll engage with it honestly and with integrity, and perhaps even walk back some of your rhetoric."

Ad

Additionally, through his message, the H3H3 founder encouraged HasanAbi to reconsider some of his stances or "rhetoric" on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

That being said, the latter stood his ground throughout the majority of his reaction to Ethan Klein's Content Nuke. In one particular instance, the former lashed out against the latter for suggesting he was responsible for "grooming" the H3H3 audience:

"He actually f**king thinks that I groomed him and his audience. He wants to believe this so bad... You are so pathetic, Ethan, you are such a pathetic, selfish little man, who has been babied by every single adult in your f**king life because none of them have the courage to tell you what's what."

Ad

In other news, Twitch streamer Tectone broke down while opening up about his father after HasanAbi mentioned his past assault case during a stream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More