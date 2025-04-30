Ethan Klein jokes iDubbbz might invite Vitaly and Johnny Somali to Creator Clash after Tectone and Ice Poseidon supposedly declined

Apart from his job as a content creator, Ian "iDubbbz" Jomha works as the founder of Creator Clash, a boxing event for charity, involving some of the most prominent names in the online space. Creator Clash 2, held in April 2023, saw the likes of Alex Wassabi, John Hennigan, and CrankGameplays participate. About the upcoming edition of the event, Ethan Klein speculated on new entries.

Via an Instagram story, the H3H3 founder suggested that the next round of invites for the event would be extended to some of the most controversial streamers on the internet, Vitaly and Johnny Somali:

"1. Tectone (declined) 2. Ice poseidon (declined) Next invites: 'next they can try bailing out vitaly and johnny somali.'"

To make his claim, Klein used a screenshot of a comment from a member of his subreddit, r/h3h3productions, who suggested that iDubbbz can try "bailing out" the two controversial streamers for Creator Clash.

Both Kick streamers have been arrested in the past for a variety of offences. Currently, Vitaly is under arrest in the Philippines for charges relating to public disturbance and theft.

Somali, on the other hand, has been convicted on multiple charges during his South Korean streams, including obstruction of business and violations of the Minor Offenses Act. He has pleaded guilty to several of these charges. However, he remains out of custody under a travel ban, pending sentencing scheduled for May 16, 2025.

Regarding the Creator Clash, due to air in late June 2025, streamers John "Tectone" and Paul "Ice Poseidon" showed no interest in taking part. On April 29, Tectone reportedly expressed his disinterest in the event even before he received a formal invite.

"I think he's struggling to find people": Ice Poseidon claims iDubbbz is facing difficulties in searching for fighters to participate in Creator Clash 3

Expand Tweet

Ice Poseidon chose not to step into the ring to avoid the potential embarrassment he may feel if he lost to iDubbbz. He also stated that he would've considered joining, provided he went through a training period:

"I had to decline that, because if I were to lose to iDubbbz, I would be extremely embarrassed, I'm not very good at boxing so... I wanted to do it, cuz' it'd be fun, but no training? It's just a waste of time."

The Kick streamer also wondered why Ian would extend him an invite in the first place, considering the two "have nothing to do with each other":

"I was just wondering why he asked me, because me and him have nothing to do with each other, like I've never even spoken to him."

Ice Poseidon then speculated that part of the reason why he was invited was because of difficulties in arranging a fighting roster for the event:

"I think he's struggling to find people to box him, if I had to guess, 'cuz I don't know why he would ask me."

It should be noted that Creator Clash 2 suffered a loss of approximately $250,000, attributed to factors such as piracy and high production costs.

In other news, iDubbbz's recent Content Cop – H3 video, targeting Ethan Klein, has ignited significant controversy, garnering over 168,000 dislikes.

