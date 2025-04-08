Johnny Somali's trial in South Korea reportedly postponed, more charges could be brought up against him

Controversial IRL streamer Ramsey Khalid Ismael, aka "Johnny Somali," is currently facing a host of charges in South Korea. For context, the streamer has been in Seoul since September 2024. During his time, he has been accused of several misdemeanors and antics, which include harassment and public disturbance. He is now under trial.

Verified X user and YouTube streamer Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset) has been covering the story involving Somali. Today (April 9, 2025), he revealed that the court approved Somali's public defenders' request to delay the April 9 plea hearing:

"Ramsey Khalid Ismael (Johnny Somali) Trial Update: The Court has offically granted Ramsey's public defenders motion to delay the April 9 plea hearing and moved the next trial date to May 16, 2025. Same courthouse and courtroom."

When asked if Somali could face additional charges in his May 17 trial date, Legal Mindset said:

"If more are brought, yes."

Johnny Somali is reportedly being investigated due to alleged "child sexual harassment"

Johnny Somali is already facing multiple charges from his time in South Korea. On April 8, 2025, Legal Mindset shared a controversial clip from an earlier stream, showing Somali playing explicit TTS messages directed at minors while standing in front of a group of children. Legal Mindset wrote:

"One of the largest bombshells today is that Ramsey Khalid Ismael has been seriously investigated by South Korean police and prosecutors for child sexual harassment. A crime which carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years with labor. Below is some video evidence."

Currently, Somali is facing five charges, having already pled guilty to three of them. Below is a list of the charges he is facing:

Two counts of obstruction of business.

Two violations of the minor crimes act.

Somali pled guilty to these charges so far:

One count of obstruction (convenience store).

Two counts of the minor crimes act (dead fish harassment & disrupting subway/bus).

Note: A fifth charge was reported by Legal Mindset on March 27, 2025. According to his stream, the new charge is about Somali's alleged deepfake controversy.

On April 1, 2025, Johnny Somali appeared in an interview where he opened up about his legal troubles. The streamer suggested he might quit creating content if he were to be sent to jail.

