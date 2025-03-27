Johnny Somali could reportedly serve mandatory prison time in South Korea after fifth charge gets merged into his case

Controversial IRL (in real life) streamer Ramsey Khalid Ismael, aka "Johnny Somali," could face mandatory prison time after reports suggest he has faced a fifth charge in South Korea. For context, Somali, who is currently in Seoul, has already pled three of the four charges brought up against him.

Today (March 27, 2025), verified X user Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset) alleged that Johnny Somali is facing an additional charge besides the four existing ones. According to Legal Mindset, the prosecution has a 98% win rate:

"5th charge OFFICIALLY MERGED into case of Ramsey Khalid Ismael (Johnny Somali) in South Korea. This charge carries MANDATORY prison time with NO OPTION OF FINE. Ramsey is officially headed behind bars, unless he can somehow win against a prosecutors with a 98% win rate."

What are the charges against controversial streamer Johnny Somali?

Johnny Somali could potentially face prison time in South Korea, as he is now dealing with a total of five charges. While reports have already disclosed details of the first four, a new one has recently been added. Here are the four known charges:

Two counts of obstruction of business.

Two violations of the minor crimes act.

Somali has pleaded guilty to three of the four charges. The charges he has admitted to committing are:

One count of obstruction (convenience store).

Two counts of the minor crimes act (dead fish harassment & disrupting subway/bus).

Currently, the nature of the fifth charge remains unclear. Recently, he was confronted by police after appearing shirtless and dressed only in his undergarments during an IRL stream.

Somali currently streams on Parti, a new live streaming platform. Following a drunken stream, he was banned from the platform. He is currently banned on Kick, Twitch, and YouTube.

Johnny Somali gets assaulted during South Korean livestream

During Johnny Somali's latest live stream earlier today (March 28, 2025), he was punched by a local South Korean. Following the assault, the man seemingly walked away. Since he was wearing a mask, his identity was not revealed.

This isn’t the first time Somali has faced violence during a live stream. Back in June 2023, during his controversial tour in Japan, he was attacked by a stranger while livestreaming.

In late 2024, he was also threatened by a South Korean YouTuber named Taewoong Uhm, also known as Eon Tae-woong. The latter proceeded to make a death threat against Somali following the latter’s antics in the country.

