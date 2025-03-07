How many years could Johnny Somali be imprisoned for in South Korea after pleading guilty to recent charges?

Streamer Ramsey Khalid Ismael, aka "Johnny Somali," has once again found himself in the headlines. The streamer has reportedly pleaded guilty in a South Korean court following his antics in the country. For context, Somali travelled to South Korea last year and ended up creating numerous controversies.

Some of the controversies included causing public disturbances, obstruction of business, assault, trespassing, and potential drug-related offenses. Reports suggested that there were travel restrictions put on him.

On March 7, 2025, verified X user Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset) reported that Ramsey has pleaded guilty to all three charges that have been raised. Public disturbances and obstruction of business carry a maximum jail sentence of 5 years in South Korea (via koreanlii.or.kr):

"A person who interferes with the business of another by the method of Article 313[2] or by the threat of force, shall be punished by imprisonment for not more than five years or by a fine not exceeding fifteen million won."

What were the charges against streamer Johnny Somali?

Johnny Somali could potentially face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty in court to at least four charges against him. Legal expert Legal Mindset provided details regarding the accusations he is facing. The charges are as follows:

Two counts of obstruction of business

Two violations of the minor crimes act

Legal Mindset further said that Somali pled guilty to three of the four charges. The three are:

One count of obstruction (convenience store)

Two counts of the minor crimes act (dead fish harassment & disrupting subway/bus)

Furthermore, it was also reported that neither he nor his lawyer were aware of the fourth charge — which explains why he only pled guilty for three. A new hearing date will be scheduled for this.

Did Johnny Somali wear a MAGA cap in court?

Johnny Somali's was spotted and confirmed to be wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat in court. Reportedly, he was asked to take it off twice:

"Ramsey was also clearly wearing Hank's white suit, which was wildly oversized but had an ebony - ivory vibe going on with Hank's black suit. He was also told twice to take off his MAGA hat."

Johnny Somali's trip to South Korea has been marred by controversy from the very beginning. One of his biggest scandals occurred when he live-streamed himself kissing a statue dedicated to victims of wartime sexual violence. Following the backlash, he issued a public apology for his actions.

