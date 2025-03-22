Johnny Somali temporarily arrested in Seoul after running around in boxers, gets banned from another livestreaming platform

Controversial IRL (in real life) streamer Ramsey Khalid Ismael, aka "Johnny Somali," has found himself in trouble again after being reportedly arrested in Seoul, South Korea. Allegedly, the streamer was out in the city streets wearing boxers. Additionally, he taunted the authorities.

Ad

The news of his arrest was shared by verified X user Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset). To make matters worse for Somali, he has also been suspended on Parti — where he currently hosts his streams. Here's what Legal Mindset wrote on X:

"I wake up to hear Ramsey Khalid Ismael (Johnny Somali) ran around the streets of Seoul in his boxers last night, repeatedly taunting cops until he was finally arrested (temporarily, he's been released) and his sole live streaming platform, Parti, suspended him."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Johnny Somali be deported from South Korea?

This isn't the first time Somali has had a run-in with the police there, as he has previously been accused of causing public disturbances and offending Korean sentiments.

There is also a possibility of the IRL streamer facing deportation from South Korea. When asked about it, Legal Mindset remarked:

"They will deport him..after jail time."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A clip from the streamer's recent live broadcast was shared on X. In the footage, he can be seen livestreaming shirtless, allegedly while intoxicated. Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

What are the recent charges against Johnny Somali?

Johnny Somali is currently facing four charges. Out of these, he has already pleaded guilty to three. Here is the list of charges levied against him:

Two counts of obstruction of business

Two violations of the Minor Crimes act

He pled guilty to:

One count of obstruction (convenience store)

Two counts of the minor crimes act (dead fish harassment & disrupting subway/bus)

If convicted, he could face prison time and substantial fines. Under South Korean law, public disturbances and obstruction of business carry a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

Ad

Recently, he came under scrutiny after allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a female streamer named Nana. A clip shared by Legal Mindset shows him touching Nana and following her. If found guilty, this could lead to additional charges against him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback