"Let me be your bastion of evil": Johnny Somali suggests he has "no remorse and no self-worth" amid ongoing trial in South Korea

Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known as "Johnny Somali," has suggested that he feels "no remorse, no self-worth, and no self-preservation" amid the ongoing trial in South Korea. In a one-minute-16-second video posted on X, the content creator sought financial support in the form of donations, power chats, and cryptocurrency.

He went on to say that if people "want chaos," he would be willing to be their "conduit." He elaborated:

"If y'all give me the support and the donations, and the love; the power chats, the crypto donation... yeah, I'm ready, bro. If y'all want chaos, let me be your conduit. Let me be your bastion of evil. If you want to see anarchy, if you're an anarchist, and you want somebody that is going to crash out with no remorse, with no sense of self-worth, with no sense of self-preservation, I will be your man."

Furthermore, Ramsey expressed his intention to create a "pirate gang":

"I'm building up the Johnny Somali Pirates, this pirate gang from the beginning. And every n***a in here right now is going to be witness to what we're going to create."

When only one person responded to his seemingly lofty aspirations, the 24-year-old streamer remarked:

"Only one yeah? Can I get, 'Yeah!' I'm ready to crash out in the streets and die for you n****s, bro!"

His X account offered context for Johnny Somali's statements, claiming he was speaking with his management about signing a contract with livestreaming platform Parti.

"Some context. Johnny Somali is speaking to his business people and management about cutting a deal with Parti (a 10K-a-month deal), and Johnny said he'll be this degenerate to make this deal. Dude is a w**re." X user @johnnysosmally wrote.

YouTuber and lawyer Legal Mindset recently elaborated on the sex crime deepfake charge against Johnny Somali in South Korea

On March 8, 2025, Andrew "Legal Mindset" provided details about a new charge against Johnny Somali that had not been officially announced by the prosecutors. According to him, Ramsey was charged with a "sex crime" in Jamsil-dong, Seoul.

Legal Mindset explained:

"This is a sex crime, which is the deepfake. This is the deepfake crime in Jamsil. And yes, fake video distribution. This is a deepfake. And he literally said, 'I don't understand this racial slur speak.' And what they found out is that this has been referred by the police to the prosecution."

Johnny Somali made headlines on March 7, 2025, when he pleaded guilty to the three original charges against him in South Korea.

