Legal Mindset claims Johnny Somali has "98% conviction rate" if he pleads guilty to sex crime deepfake charges

YouTuber and lawyer Andrew "Legal Mindset" has claimed that controversial personality Ramsey Khalid "Johnny Somali" Ismael has a "98% conviction rate" if found guilty of a new charge. During a March 8, 2025 YouTube livestream, Legal Mindset stated that Johnny Somali had shown a document during his recent broadcast while inebriated.

According to Legal Mindset, the document stated that Johnny Somali was charged with a "sex crime" in Jamsil-dong. Stating that this concerned the deepfake charges against the indefinitely banned Kick streamer, Andrew said:

"Like Mike said, this is a sex crime, which is the deepfake. This is the deepfake crime in Jamsil. And yes, fake video distribution. This is a deepfake. And he literally said, 'I don't understand this racial slur speak.' And what they found out is that this has been referred by the police to the prosecution."

While explaining how South Korean criminal processes work, Legal Mindset claimed that the 24-year-old faces a very high risk of prosecution if he pleads guilty to the deepfake charges:

"If the police send it to the prosecutor, if you go from [step] two (prosecutor investigation) to [step] three (post-sentence). On step three, you have a 90% plus conviction rate. Probably more like 98% conviction rate, right? Which means they will charge you. We're at stage three now. We're at stage three."

Furthermore, Legal Mindset claimed that the deepfake charges had not been officially announced:

"He literally told himself that in the eastern District, there is a fifth charge, which has not been... the prosecutors haven't officially announced it yet, but it's coming."

Johnny Somali's deepfake controversy in South Korea revisited

Johnny Somali made headlines in November 2024 after sharing an alleged deepfake video of himself kissing female Kick streamer bongong_irl. In response, the latter filed a police complaint against Ramsey in a now-deleted livestream.

In a one-minute-five-second video posted on X, Johnny Somali described bongbong_irl as his "Korean girlfriend":

"Let me show you my girlfriend. You want to see my girlfriend? Look at this - I have a Korean girlfriend. I don't know why you guys want to attack me. Even I have a Korean girlfriend. She is a streamer. Bongbong_irl, this is my girlfriend. I have a girlfriend, this is my girlfriend, bongbong_irl. I have a Korean girlfriend, why are you attacking me?"

In other news, Johnny Somali pleaded guilty to three of the original charges against him in South Korea during his March 7, 2025 trial.

