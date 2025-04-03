Vitaly banned from Kick following his arrest after being tagged as "undesirable foreign national" in the Philippines

Controversial internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been banned from Kick following his arrest in the Philippines. For those unaware, the content creator made headlines on April 2, 2025, when police arrested Vitaly in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) for harassing locals live on a Kick stream.

According to NewsWatch Plus, a Philippine news media outlet, the Russian streamer has been labeled an "undesirable foreign national" following his arrest by authorities:

"LOOK: Controversial Russian content creator Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been arrested by authorities after being tagged as an undesirable foreign national for harassing Filipinos | @daniza_sf. 📸 Bureau of Immigration."

NewsWatch Plus also shared a mugshot of the former YouTuber prankster following his arrest. It detailed the place and date of Vitaly's arrest, as well as the violation he committed:

"Name: Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. Alias: None. Date of birth: 08 Mar 1992. Sex: Male. Nationality: Russian. Place and date of the arrest: Bureau of Immigration, Main Office, Magallanes Drive Intramuros. Violation: 'Undersireability' in violation of BI Operations order No. SBM - 2014 - 048 in relation to Commonweath Act 613, as amended."

X user @theadtan provided additional details about Vitaly's arrest, reporting that he was held at the Camp Bagong Diwa facility in Bicutan, Taguig:

"LOOK: Operatives from the CIDG arrested Russian-American vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy in the Philippines on April 2, Wednesday, under a mission order for being an 'undesirable alien' in violation of Bureau of Immigration Operations Order No. SBM-2014-048. He is now under the custody of the NBI and currently detained at the Camp Bagong Diwa facility in Bicutan, Taguig. 📸 BI"

The 33-year-old's official Kick channel has been taken down, with an error message appearing when attempting to access it.

The error message that appeared when trying to access Vitaly's official Kick channel on April 3, 2025 (Image via Kick.com)

Readers should note that this 404 error message appears whenever a streamer's channel is banned on the Stake-backed livestreaming platform. The same message appeared when another controversial content creator, Jack Doherty, was banned in October 2024 after crashing his McLaren sports car.

Has Vitaly been arrested before?

This was not Vitaly's first arrest, as he had previously been arrested twice. In 2020, he was apprehended by Egyptian police after he attempted to climb the Pyramid of Giza.

The streamer was arrested again in the same year for allegedly assaulting a woman in Miami, Florida, by tackling and punching her in the face. As a result, Vitaly was charged with felony aggravated battery and required to pay a $7,500 bond to be released from custody.

