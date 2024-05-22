Why was Vitaly arrested in 2020? Revisiting controversy surrounding the Kick streamer

Controversial YouTuber, and now Kick streamer, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has had a string of incidents where he has ended up facing the cops, even to a point where he has been detained multiple times. While he is mostly an IRL streamer these days (frequently collaborating with the likes of Adin Ross and Sneako), back in his heydays, he was among the most popular YouTubers.

His YouTube content, for those unaware, was mostly prank-centric. He also created some challenge videos. Some of his videos have also invited legal trouble for the creator.

This article will focus on two of his controversial incidents when the YouTuber was arrested, not once, but two times in 2020.

Revisiting when Vitaly was arrested for the first time in 2020

As previously stated, Vitaly has been involved in several incidents that have elicited police responses. One of his most controversial incidents occurred in January 2020, when he uploaded a video of himself climbing to the top of the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

For those wondering, claiming any of the Pyramids there is forbidden and will result in a police arrest. Nonetheless, many have managed to do so, and Vitaly was one of them. As expected, when he eventually got down, he was apprehended. Watch his entire video here:

The YouTuber, in fact, recently spoke about the controversy during a stream with Adin Ross. Adin was curious to know about his arrest. In response, the creator said:

"It was crazy, bro. They were transporting me on a bus. It was supposed to be like 30 people but it had a hundred of us. All the cops were smoking cigarettes and it had a box window and everybody was trying to fight for air."

He even revealed that he had shockingly "shoved" the SD cards in his privates to save the footage. He said:

"I shoved those SD cards up my a** to save the footage from the pyramids. It was in a condom and the condom came out but the SD cards never came out."

Why was Vitaly arrested for a second time in 2020?

If being arrested once was not enough, the YouTuber managed to land himself in trouble once again in 2020. Earlier in April 2020, the streamer had allegedly attacked a woman in Miami Beach.

As per the police reports, the alleged victim was taking a "leisurely jog" when Vitaly appeared in front of her. The police stated that he had allegedly tackled the woman to the ground before punching her in the face and chest several times. As a result, the woman suffered a minor cut above her right eye.

Miami-Dade court records stated that he was facing a "felony charge of aggravated battery." The reports also revealed that he had to pay a $7,500 bond for his release from custody.

The entire footage of Vitaly's arrest (from his house) was posted on the Real World Police channel. Watch it here:

In a podcast hosted by YouTuber, Roman Atwood, Vitaly revealed that this incident happened during a time when he was addicted to "shrooms" (Psilocybin mushrooms). Recalling the violent incident during the podcast, he said:

"I tried to hug her and she pushed me and yeah, I hit her. I realized what I was doing on top of her, 'What the f**k?' and I didn't even run back to the house...I didn't know what was happening."

Vitaly continues to be in the news, mostly for the wrong reasons. As stated earlier, these days, he is more of a streamer than a YouTuber. One of his recent streams involved him confronting an individual on the streets. Amidst the heated argument, the streamer was seen smashing the individual's drone.

