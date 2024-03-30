“I’m next on this adventures” - Ryan Garcia impressed by influencer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy for thrashing alleged pedophile

Ryan Garcia is seemingly a fan of Vitaly Zdrorovetskiy's latest livestream.

The controversial influencer who largely goes by his first name has grown a massive audience through his wild antics. However, the streamer is also getting a lot of praise for his newest endeavor.

Last night, Vitaly appeared on a livestream where he was seen fighting a man who is allegedly a pedophile. The man was reportedly given the option of fighting the streamer or having him call the police. The unknown individual chose to fight.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Naturally, the much bigger and stronger influencer battered the man. Online, many praised Vitaly for thrashing the alleged pedophile, and that includes Garcia. 'KingRy' posted about the live stream and viral moment on X.

There, Garcia wrote that he hopes that the influencer contacts him next time he does a stream like this. He wrote:

"IMAGINE IF I DID THIS, I would've slept buddy so bad. He deserves it tho, he tried to kidnap a kid (decoy) but still if it wasn't then that kid is gone so yes he decided to take an ass whooping I'm next on this adventures"

Expand Tweet

When is Ryan Garcia's next boxing match?

Ryan Garcia will likely have to wait a bit to stream with Vitaly Zdorovetskiy given his upcoming fight.

'KingRy' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring on April 20, on DAZN pay-per-view. In New York, Garcia will meet his longtime rival, WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney. The bout will be the first time that they've clashed in the professional ranks.

However, they've fought six times as amateurs, splitting the series at three victories apiece. Next month, 'The Dream' and Garcia will look to break the tie in the series. However, it's increasingly looking like the bout might not happen.

As fans have likely seen over the last few weeks, Garcia has had too many odd social media posts to count. Some of the highlights include alleging that he was taken to Bohemian Grove, stating that he predicted the Baltimore bridge collapse, and more.

For that reason, the New York Athletic Commission requested that the boxer undergo a mental evaluation to fight next month. Garcia promptly threatened to sue them, for infringing on his right to free speech. As of now, the fight is still set to proceed, but that could change.

Expand Tweet