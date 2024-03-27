“The Holy Spirit speaking through me” - Ryan Garcia reacts after alleged Baltimore bridge prediction blows up the internet

Ryan Garcia believes that the Baltimore Bridge tragedy is proof of his many allegations.

For those who have followed 'KingRy' over the last few months, he's had increasingly erratic behavior. Garcia has made many claims, as well as predictions. Some of those allegations include having proof of Aliens, knowing who killed Tupac Shakur, and more.

However, a post has been floating around online. Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been re-posting screenshots of an alleged deleted post by Garcia. The post stated that something bad was going to happen in Baltimore, Maryland on March 26.

Obviously, there was a tragedy in Baltimore that morning. As many have likely seen, the Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed, after a ship ran into it. Multiple lives have perished as a result of the tragic collapse.

On X, Ryan Garcia responded to fans writing him about the bridge collapse. There, the boxer wrote that he had many posts that had been deleted, due to things out of his control. He wrote:

"As people know during that time when I was tweeting and writing a bunch of stuff. My tweets were constantly getting deleted and I was showing proof. I will say that it is not me but God, the Holy Spirit working through me. There is times I forget what I say, like I said I pray for the people effected in this tragedy in Baltimore."

He concluded:

"Half my tweets were deleted and not by my doing, to God receive the glory not me."

Did Ryan Garcia actually predict the Baltimore Bridge collapse?

No, Ryan Garcia likely never predicted anything would happen to Baltimore.

While it's true that 'KingRy' has made various predictions, none of them have come true as of now. While the post on X from Garcia is making the rounds, it's almost definitely a fake post.

There are various ways to tell, and SportsKeeda has already fact-checked the rumor that Garcia predicted the tragedy. There are various ways to tell that it was fake as well.

For one, the screenshot of Ryan Garcia's alleged post has the date and time cropped out. Furthermore, while he deleted some posts, there's still a lot on his X page that hasn't been removed. While Garcia has alleged that he was forced to delete posts, he's made a lot of claims.

He's routinely alleged that he wasn't allowed to have his phone or social media. Yet, he continues to post and even responded to today's rumor as well. While he's alleged that X deleted some of his posts, that seems like a stretch.

