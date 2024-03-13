“Diddy put the hit out” - Fans react to Ryan Garcia claiming ownership of proof on Tupac Shakur’s controversial death

Ryan Garcia believes he knows who killed Tupac Shakur.

'KingRy' has been in the headlines a lot over the last few weeks. While Garcia is set to battle for super lightweight gold next month against Devin Haney, the star isn't really being discussed for those reasons. Instead, fans are focused on his social media posts.

Just about every day for the last month or so, Garcia has made some sort of controversial statement on social media. The boxer has claimed that Logan Paul and KSI are satanic, that he was taken to Bohemian Grove, and that he had proof of Aliens.

Nonetheless, Garcia's latest post is about the mysterious death of Shakur. In 1996, the rapper known as '2Pac' was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. Shakur was heading home after attending Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon, and nobody was arrested for the crime for decades.

Well, the professional boxer supposedly knows who did it. On X, Garcia wrote:

"Would you believe me if I told you I know for a fact who killed Tupac, a lot of yall know the answer but I can prove it."

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Naturally, many fans chimed in on the conversation. On X, one fan stated that the rapper was likely killed by Sean Combs, also known as 'Diddy'. The fan wrote:

"Diddy put the hit out. We all know."

Check out the full fan response below:

[All comments from @RyanGarcia comment section on X]

Could Ryan Garcia know who killed Tupac Shakur? Investigation explained

Ryan Garcia could very well know who killed Tupac Shakur, mainly because someone has already been arrested for it.

Expand Tweet

A man was finally arrested for murdering the rap legend late last year. While it largely flew under the radar, Duanne 'Keefe D' Davis was arrested for shooting Shakur last September. The man's nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, famously fought the rapper in the MGM Grand lobby hours before his death.

The former Crips gang leader in California, Davis, admitted to being in the car that shot at Shakur back in 2018. However, he didn't say that he shot the legend, and he added that he wouldn't say who did because of the street code.

That didn't stop Las Vegas police from finally arresting Davis last year and charging him with murder. As of now, he is set to go to trial in June but has pleaded not guilty.

However, some conspiracy-minded fans online have long speculated that the aforementioned Sean Combs had something to do with the crime. Hence, the fans reacted to Garcia's comments.