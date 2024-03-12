Ryan Garcia drops 'satanic' allegations against Logan Paul, KSI and Mike Majlak in explosive new video

Ryan Garcia isn't happy with Logan Paul, KSI, or Mike Majlak.

'KingRy' has been in the headlines a lot over the last few months. While Garcia is scheduled to make his return to the ring next month against Devin Haney, he's instead making headlines for his controversial statements.

The professional boxer's biggest moments from the last few months have included rape accusations, saying that he went to Bohemian Grove, and divorcing his wife on the day of the birth of their child. Many, including Sean O'Malley and Sean Strickland, have argued that Garcia's claims are likely drug, or health-related.

Earlier today, Logan Paul, KSI, and Mike Majlak discussed Ryan Garcia's recent comments on an episode of 'Impaulsive'. There, the three argued that the boxer was likely having a mental breakdown of some sort. Majlak added that if Garcia had any proof of his claims whatsoever, he would just release it.

That has generated a brutal video from the boxing star. On Instagram Live, Garcia slammed all three of them, accusing the stars of being 'satanic'. He stated:

"They're trying to spin that narrative to prove that they work for Satan whether they know it or not. So f*** all three of them, f*** you Logan, f*** you Mike, and I don't give a f*** about what your real name is KSI. KSI-Lies, f*** you. You guys are f***** sick bastards, there's little kids f****** hurting."

Check out his comments below:

Expand Tweet

Is there a history between Ryan Garcia and Logan Paul? Friendship explained

It seems that Ryan Garcia and Logan Paul won't be friendly after this latest video.

While 'The Maverick' referred to 'KingRy' as a friend on the podcast, it seems like that's no longer the case. In the years prior to Garcia's video today, the two have been incredibly friendly.

Furthermore, the professional boxer even appeared on the very same 'Impaulsive' podcast last year. The two got along quite well, and even discussed Garcia's religion, and how important God was in his life.

In 2021, Ryan Garcia even helped train Logan Paul for his exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather that June. 'The Maverick' later fought to a no-contest against 'Money' after eight rounds, in the massive bout.

While the two stars have gotten along quite well, their friendship seems done. Don't expect to see Garcia hanging out with KSI or Mike Maljak either.