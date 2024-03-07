"It's borderline child abuse" - Sean Strickland passes dire verdict on boxing in light of Ryan Garcia's latest comments

Sean Strickland believes that Ryan Garcia's recent behavior is a byproduct of his fighting career.

'King Ryan' is currently slated to meet Devin Haney on April 20 in New York. However, it's getting increasingly more difficult to see the boxer actually making it to that bout. Over the last few weeks, Garcia's behavior has become more and more concerning.

The boxing star has been active on social media, with a variety of curious posts and claims. Earlier this week, Garcia appeared on an X Spaces livestream with Andrew Tate. There, he accused unidentified individuals of sexually assaulting him and taking him to Bohemian Grove.

Most fans and fighters aren't really sure what to make of Ryan Garcia's recent behavior. At first, Sean Strickland decided to mock the boxer. On X, 'Tarzan' went back and forth with Garcia, where the former UFC fighter told him to get over his mental issues.

However, it seems that Strickland has found some sort of concern for the boxer. On X, the former UFC champion shared a post, referencing the fact that Garcia has been boxing since he was seven years old. Strickland stated that no amount of money was worth the brain damage that the boxer had received.

In one post, he wrote:

"No amount of money is worth the damage that has been done to this kids brain... I'm out.."

Strickland then followed up with:

"Im out but...... last thing I'll say about boxing..... as a man who absolutely loves boxing... It's borderline child abuse to put your children in boxing and to let them spar.. Goodnight.."

Check out the posts below:

Sean Strickland offers Ryan Garcia advice after recent spat

Sean Strickland believes that Ryan Garcia badly needs someone around him.

As the boxer has struggled over the last few weeks, many have wondered why nobody has stepped in to help him. While Garcia's ex-wife and brother have spoken out, that's it as far as his close friends and family go.

In the view of 'Tarzan', that's a bad thing. In a video published to X, Sean Strickland discussed Ryan Garcia's ongoing issues at length and compared the boxer to himself.

While the UFC fighter has struggled in the past, he's had someone there to help him. Strickland feels that Garcia badly needs that, saying:

"He's just in this mindset where he's so happy he's chemically unbalanced, whether it's CTE or drugs. There's nobody around him bringing him back down to Earth... You really have to take care of your mind, and surround yourself with people who can bring you back down."

Check out his comments below:

