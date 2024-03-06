“C*caine is a hell of a drug” - Sean O'Malley dishes out unreserved opinion on Ryan Garcia’s troubling social media activity

Sean O'Malley believes that Ryan Garcia's online behavior is drug-related.

'KingRy' is currently slated to face Devin Haney on DAZN on April 20. The fight is expected to be the biggest of Garcia's career, but many fans doubt he will even make it to fight day. Over the last few weeks, the boxer has had increasingly erratic behavior.

Garcia has been incredibly active on social media in the last few weeks, with wild claims. The boxer had posts late last week, stating that he was dead and that someone had killed him. However, Garcia released an update video the following day, revealing that he was in good health.

Expand Tweet

That video made fans feel better for a few hours. Yesterday, Garcia appeared on a Twitter Space with Andrew Tate and alleged that someone raped him. He also alleged that he was taken to Bohemian Grove, among other claims.

Garcia has also called for an MMA fight with Sean O'Malley in the last few weeks. 'Sugar' is currently slated to face Marlon 'Chito' Vera this Saturday night. At UFC 299 media day earlier today, O'Malley was asked about Garcia's recent comments.

There, he didn't hold back. The UFC champion accused Garcia of being on drugs while adding that he would never fight him. O'Malley stated:

"C*caine is a hell of a drug. I think he's on drugs and he's acting a fool. I feel bad for him more than anything... C*caine is a hell of a drug, yeah that [MMA] fight will never happen. If it does I'm here for it, it wouldn't be my fault why that fight wouldn't happen."

Check out his comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia vows to focus after concern from Sean O'Malley and others

With Sean O'Malley and others believing that Ryan Garcia is on drugs, 'KingRy' feels the need to step back.

During the boxer's recent breakdown on social media, several of his family members have come forward. His brother Sean, as well as his recently divorced wife, has asked fans to pray for the star.

With all of the concerns, it seems that Garcia is prepared to take a step back from posting on social media. On X, the boxer stated that he was going to be "locked in", and is done posting about stuff other than sports.

On X, Garcia announced:

"I Ryan Garcia, will not be speaking or tweeting or writing anything other then My Fight “Boxing” and Sports. All topics of discussion will be discussed after my fight weeks of focus. You have my word I’m locked in I’ll see you 4-20"

Expand Tweet