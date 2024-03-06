What is the Bohemian Grove and where is it located? Ryan Garcia revelations fuel major cult conspiracy theory

Boxer Ryan Garcia's wild accusations on X on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, about aliens and an elite club, Bohemian Grove, have sparked wild conspiracy theories online. On Tuesday, Garcia alleged the Bohemian Grove is ‘real’ in an X-space with Andrew Tate, adding “They held me down and made me watch little kids get raped.” “I have proof.”

The claim has sparked the curiosity of conspiracy theorists who believe the elites are part of a secret club with depraved activities.

According to Business Insider, Bohemian Grove is reportedly a San Francisco-based private club founded in 1874 by debauched journalists and artists to let off steam within the privacy of a giant redwood forest, in Sonoma County, California. The club seemingly does not accept any female members.

Over the years, the members, initially comprising of journalists and artists, were supposedly displaced by wealthy, powerful men, including directors of Fortune 500 companies and US presidents. According to Financial Times, Presidents Roosevelt, Taft, Hoover, Eisenhower, Nixon, Ford, Reagan and George Bush, senior and junior, have allegedly passed through the club.

According to the outlet, in the club, talk of business is reportedly officially forbidden, but members are allowed to engage in informal “lakeside chats" on the concerning issues of the day. They also allegedly engage in skinny-dipping, skeet-shooting, heavy drinking and elaborate theatrical entertainments.

Ryan Garcia's Bohemian Grove claim sparks conspiracy theories online

Ryan Garcia’s recent revelation about a private club for the elites has fuelled conspiracy theories online. On Tuesday, in an X space with Andrew Tate, Garcia said:

“I’m not f*cking joking, bro. I have f*cking proof, bro. I don’t give a f*ck. Bro, I f*cking will show you every f*cking video you could ever f*cking believe, bro. Bohemian Grove is real. They f*cking tied me down and they made me f*cking watch, dog. I actually don’t give a f*ck anymore. Yes, I f*cking lost it. They were r*ping little kids.”

The Bohemian Grove allegations have sparked multiple conspiracy theories online.

Alex Jones Bohemian grove claim explored

Netizens have also dredged up old footage of Bohemian Grove, secretly recorded by Alex Jones — the founder of the conspiracy theory website Infowars. The footage was reportedly taken in 2000, when Jones and British journalist Jon Ronson went to the Bohemian Grove and taped the club’s ‘Cremation of Care’ ceremony.

According to Financial Times, for a fortnight in July, only male members gather at the grove and mark the beginning of the festivities with a ceremony known as the Cremation of Care, where robed figures carry an effigy representing the “dull cares” of everyday life to a 40ft concrete owl and then proceed to burn the effigy.

Jones, who reportedly secretly taped the ‘Cremation of Care’ labeled the ceremony as “Luciferean garbage”, and suggested the members offered real human sacrifices to their “owl god”.

However, the journalist who went with Jones to investigate the club, called it men in power reliving their college years by indulging in “cod-pagan spooky ritual.”

In light of recent Ryan Gracia allegations, some people online suggested Bohemian Grove was the manifestation of the Illuminati.

According to FT, in 2017, journalist Jack Latham reportedly visited the Grove to investigate people's fascination with the club, which has engendered multiple conspiracy theories over the years. Latham, who was allowed inside the gates, reported that when talking to the locals in the area, he discovered people do not believe it’s an Illuminati but “just fat white men who go and camp for two weeks.”

Shortly before Ryan Garcia made the wild claims on Andrew Tate's X space, he wrote on X that he was hacked and nobody could do anything to stop it before following it up with a picture of an alien.